That entrepreneurial spirit! Lala Kent‘s “send it to Darrell” merch was an instant success — and made its creator a huge amount of money.

“I can say that it allowed me to pay the down payment on my home, and that was, like, within a few hours,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 32, revealed during the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after show on Wednesday, June 7.

“The amount of money that we made on ‘send it to Darrell’ is pretty mind-blowing,” the Give Them Lala author continued. “Darrell’s a big star now.”

The Utah native uttered the now-iconic line in March after news broke that Tom Sandoval split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix after having an affair with their Pump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. At one point, an attorney for the former beauty queen, 28, sent a legal notice to Kent about sharing an alleged video of Leviss and Sandoval, 40. Kent then took to Instagram to express her annoyance that her costar’s lawyer contacted her personally instead of sending the letter to her own attorney, Darrell Miller.

“Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer that if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer, same with the rest of my friends and cast, alright?” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder said in an Instagram Story at the time. “I don’t know if you know how this works, you’re pretty brand new to the game. … Send it to Darrell!”

Shortly after the line went viral, Kent started selling hoodies, mugs, caps and water bottles emblazoned with the phrase “send it to Darrell.” She has since been seen wearing the merch herself, and on Wednesday donned one of the hoodies for her WWHL appearance.

“I asked him, ‘Can I do this?'” the reality star recalled of her conversation with Miller, noting that it only took four hours to get the products ready to sell after she said the line. “And he was totally cool with it.”

Earlier this year, Miller exclusively told Us Weekly that it was “incredibly surreal” to be part of the viral moment. “I have a 12-year-old who wants four sweatshirts for her and her friends,” the lawyer said in March. “That’s when I knew it really became real.”

Kent isn’t the only person making lemonade out of Scandoval. Since splitting from Sandoval, Madix, 37, has also been raking in the profits. Last month, the former SUR bartender confirmed that she and Katie Maloney made about $200,000 selling merch promoting their sandwich shop, Something About Her.

The Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor has also landed a ton of sponsorship deals, scoring roles in ads for Uber, Bic and Duracell. According to some reports, the Florida native has earned more than $1 million from her new gigs.

“We have no generational wealth in our family,” the Bravo personality told Glamour in an interview published on Thursday, June 8. “I want to make enough money to be able to take care of my mom and my brother and any other family members who may or may not need it. I never want to worry about it ever, ever, ever. So I will work as much as possible to not have to.”