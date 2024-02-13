Goosebumps, Cruel Summer and Scream are just some of the TV shows that pivoted to an anthology format — after getting renewed.

The Disney series, which premiered in October 2023, took inspiration from R.L. Stine‘s popular horror novels. Goosebumps was introduced as a show that followed five teenagers who had to work together after accidentally releasing supernatural forces into their small town. While trying to recapture the evil spirits, the group unlocked secrets of their parents’ pasts.

Goosebumps starred Isa Briones, Ana Yi Puig, Zack Morris, Miles McKenna and Will Price as the show’s protagonists. However, when the series was renewed four months later, Disney confirmed there would be a cast and story shakeup.

Season 2 will now feature new stars, a new setting and a new mystery for the characters to solve. The writing team — which is led by showrunner Hilary Winston — is expected to return to continue to bring Stine’s vision to life.

The decision to wipe the slate clean previously affected Freeform’s Cruel Summer as well. The teen drama originally followed Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) as viewers found themselves caught between two different sides of a story about a kidnapping.

Freeform shocked fans when the network picked Cruel Summer up for another season but with a new group at the center of the show. Season 2 premiered in June 2023 and focused on a tumultuous friendship between Megan (Sadie Stanley) and Isabella (Lexi Underwood) as they became prime suspects in Luke Chambers’ (Griffin Gluck) death.

Keep scrolling for more TV shows that were not initially written with the intent to tell a different story each season: