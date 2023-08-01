Warning: This story contains spoilers from season 2 of Cruel Summer.

Cruel Summer finally revealed who killed Luke during the season 2 finale — taking several surprising swings in the process.

During the episode, which aired on Monday, July 31, Brent (Braeden De La Garza), confessed to Megan (Sadie Stanley) that he was responsible for Luke’s death. Through flashbacks, viewers witnessed how Brent picked Luke (Griffin Gluck) up at the dock before the siblings got into an argument about their mother’s death — which was actually caused due to her alcoholism.

Brent, who didn’t want to hear the truth, pushed Luke causing him hit his head against a railing and fall into the water. The eldest Chambers child told their father, Steve (Paul Adelstein), what happened and the crime was initially covered up.

Things took a turn, however, when Luke’s body was discovered and Megan and Isabella (Lexi Underwood) became persons of interest. Isabella seemingly gave the police a redacted tape showing only Megan with a gun in the cabin with Luke the night he got killed. The plan to frame Megan didn’t work out though because Brent admitted to the crime.

In the aftermath, Megan attempted to make peace with Luke’s passing while Isabella left without a trace. Cruel Summer delivered a shocking blow at the end of the episode when Megan found footage showing Luke still alive after his fall. He washed up at the shore — where Isabella drowned him.

Scroll down to see where every Cruel Summer character ended up in season 2: