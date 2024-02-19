After nearly two years of waiting, Anne Rice fans are finally getting season 2 of Interview With the Vampire.

The AMC series is the first TV show in the network’s Immortal Universe, which is based on several different book series from Rice’s lengthy bibliography. Interview With the Vampire draws inspiration from The Vampire Chronicles, which debuted in 1976, while Mayfair Witches is based on the Lives of Mayfair Witches trilogy, which debuted in 1990. AMC is also at work on a spinoff on the Talamasca society, a secretive (fictional) organization that features in Rice’s novels and is mentioned in Mayfair Witches.

Jacob Anderson, who plays Louis de Pointe du Lac in Interview With the Vampire, has promised that season 2 will be worth the wait.

“There are things that I can’t talk about in this season that were really challenging and really shocking to me, and I’ve learned a lot of things about Louis and myself,” he told Entertainment Weekly in December 2023. “Another big theme in the show is that of endurance and resilience, and because of what Louis is experiencing this season, I’ve definitely learned that my own mind is more resilient than I thought it was. It’s more robust. I can withstand more madness than I thought I could. It’s been really fulfilling and challenging and fun.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Interview With the Vampire season 2:

Is ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Coming Back for Season 2?

AMC renewed Interview With the Vampire for season 2 in September 2022, days before season 1 even premiered. “This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice’s amazing work,” Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said in a statement at the time.

When Does ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 2 Premiere?

Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, May 12.

Where Did Season 1 Leave Off?

Season 1 ended with Louis and Claudia agreeing that they needed to kill Lestat in order to have any chance of a happy life. The duo poisoned him and left him to die, but Louis knew that Lestat would be able to feed himself with rats and stay alive.

In the present day, Louis revealed to Daniel that his familiar, Rashid, is actually an ancient vampire named Armand and is the love of his life. Daniel also realizes that Louis intentionally left Lestat’s body in a place where he wouldn’t actually die.

What Is ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 2 About?

While The Vampire Chronicles book series encompasses 13 novels, the TV show is still covering events from the first novel, which is also titled Interview With the Vampire. As book readers know, Louis and Claudia — minor spoiler alert — will soon be traveling to Paris, where they’ll meet Armand, Santiago and more at the Théâtre des Vampires. Lestat, meanwhile, will likely spend at least part of the season recovering from Louis and Claudia’s attempt to murder him.

Who Is Returning to ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 2?

Anderson will be back as Louis de Pointe du Lac, while Sam Reid will return as his fearsome frenemy Lestat de Lioncourt. Eric Bogosian is set to reprise his role as present-day journalist Daniel Molloy, and Assad Zaman will appear as Rashid (who is now known to be Armand).

Who Else Is Joining the Cast?

Delainey Hayles will replace Bailey Bass, who played young vampire Claudia in season 1. Bass announced her exit from the show in March 2023 but didn’t elaborate on her reasons for leaving the show.

“Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances I’m unable to return to Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for the second season,” she said in a statement at the time. “Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I’m extremely appreciative of AMC, the producers, Jacob, Sam, the crew and, of course, the wonderful fans.”

The new season will also feature David Costabile as Leonard, a “seasoned TV personality,” Roxane Duran as Madeleine and Bally Gill as Real Rashid. Ben Daniels will also appear as Santiago, a member of the Théâtre des Vampires.