Fans are finally getting a glimpse of Logan Lerman’s upcoming series We Were the Lucky Ones.

Hulu dropped a series of first-look images of the historical drama on Monday, January 22. The series, which is a TV adaptation of Georgia Hunter’s novel of the same name, centers on a Jewish family on their quest to survive and reunite after they are separated at the start of World War II, per the official press release.

If adhering to the book’s narrative, the story will follow multiple generations of the Kurc family from when they are torn apart by the way to their reunion following the fall of the Nazi party. Lerman and Joey King star as Addy and Halina, respectively, with King’s character being the youngest of the Kurc siblings and the audience’s main point of view.

Hadas Yaron, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Amit Rahav, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, Moran Rosenblatt, Eva Feiler, Lior Ashkenazi and Robin Weigert round out the cast.

Erica Lipez serves as showrunner and writer for the series, with Thomas Kail both directing and executive producing alongside Jennifer Todd and Adam Milch. Production, which was primarily done in Romania, began in December 2022 and wrapped in spring 2023.

When discussing her decision to adapt We Were the Lucky Ones into a screenplay, Lipez told Elle earlier this month that she was blown away by the story, which is based on true events.

“I was holding my breath. It was one of the most incredible family stories I had ever read,” Lipez gushed. “I am a Jewish woman and I’ve always wanted to do something in the historical space and he brought me the book. As someone who felt like they had a good education about the Holocaust, I felt like I was seeing stories about that period of time I had never seen before through this family.”

She continued, “It’s this incredible survival tale that spans nine years, four continents, takes us from Poland to Siberia, to France, to West Africa, to Brazil. And I thought, ‘This will be such a hard story to tell, but I don’t want anyone else to try but myself and Tommy and Georgia.’”

When it came to casting Lerman — who is best known for his roles in films like Perks of Being a Wallflower and the Percy Jackson films — Lipez said the actor was “always” in her mind as Addy.

“There’s just an openness to him. It is really interesting,” she said, noting that she and Lerman “had very deep discussions about the material” while shooting. “He has his own personal connection to the material through his family’s story and he was really passionate about it.”

Lipez added that Lerman and King are alike in many ways, making them perfect for their respective roles. “They’re siblings in the show and they’re always described within the family as twin spirits,” she explained. “And there’s a bit of that energy between Joey and Logan, too, in life.”

We Were the Lucky Ones marks Lerman and King’s second time on screen together, as the pair previously starred as siblings in 2022’s Bullet Train. They are also longtime pals in real life, often sharing their friendship via social media.

In June 2023, King joked that the twosome were teaming up as a brother-sister duo for a second time. “When someone asks if we’re really playing siblings again,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the twosome on set looking bewildered.

When Lerman proposed to fiancée Analuisa Corrigan in November 2023, King was one of the first to congratulate the pair. “My favorites 🥹🥹,” she commented on their engagement post. Lerman, meanwhile, was in attendance when King tied the knot with husband Steven Piet last year.

We Were the Lucky Ones premieres on Hulu Thursday, March 28.