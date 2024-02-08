Bachelor Nation is still holding out hope for Tyler Cameron to be the Bachelor, but Us can’t wait anymore. So, we skipped a few steps and asked him how he would handle the inevitable scenarios if he was handing out roses.

But first … is Hannah Brown‘s runner-up even single?

“I’m dating,” the 31-year-old reality TV personality told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 7, when asked about being spotted with a mystery blonde (who may be fellow Florida resident Tate Madden) at the Grammys earlier this month. When pressed for more details, noting that Tyler has been coy with Us about his relationship status for more than a year, he added: “No update. I don’t got nothing for you yet.”

As Tyler continues to look for The One, fans have been asking ABC to name him the Bachelor since Hannah’s season in 2019. While he has made it clear he’d want a big paycheck — and maybe even host Jesse Palmer‘s job after the season wrapped — Us put Tyler to the test on how he’d handle inevitable Bachelor scenes.

Scene 1: If a contestant tried to steal you when you just started talking to someone else, do you let them steal or ask them to wait?

TC: I’d make them play rock, paper, scissors, shoot. Let fate decide.

Us: One round or best two out of three?

TC: Best two out of three.

Scene 2: If producers asked you to keep the “villain,” would you do it for one week, two weeks, three weeks, or until the end?

TC: Depends if I liked the villain.

Us: But you’re not opposed to maybe a week or two?

TC: Yeah, because you could see a lot of other people’s character based off the villain.

Scene 3: If a woman tried to kiss you on a group date in front of the other women, would you let it happen or try to stop her out of respect for the other women?

TC: I am a sucker for peer pressure. I’d probably just start kissing.

Us: Any rules you would put on yourself about kissing on night one or throughout the process?

TC: Kiss as many as you can.

Scene 4: If one of the girls tattles on someone else, would you sit them both down together or address them separately?

TC: Together — I want to Dr. Phil it.

Us: Do you think you’d be good at navigating the drama?

TC: Yeah, I do, too. I might stir it up a little bit.

Scene 5: If a family member was questioning the process during hometowns, would that be grounds to send someone home?

TC: No, because you’re not dating the family member. You’re dating the lady.

Us: What would you do if the dad was like, ‘Don’t you dare propose to my daughter.’

TC: If I was really going to take that step with her, I’d probably respect his honors and then do it another time.

Scene 6: If you weren’t 100 percent confident that you were ready to get engaged, would you do it anyway A) for the free ring? B) for the plot of the show or C) wouldn’t do it?

TC: The way marriage rates are, it’s a 50/50 dice roll, so might as well do it and see what happens. … Give the people what they want.

Us caught up with Tyler at The LEGO Group’s Build-a-Bond Valentine’s Day Event in NYC. His partnership with the brand was a longtime coming.

“I have been a LEGO builder for a long, long time. My mom used to bribe me to go to church with her with LEGO sets,” he told Us. “And I’ve acquired the Star Wars set. I’ve acquired the LEGO basketball set — all my favorite basketball players were made into LEGO pieces. … To be here [and] to be a part of the botanical campaign [and] do the LEGO roses, it’s kind of like paying homage to the past. It is very cool.”