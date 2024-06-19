Your account
Travis Kelce Reveals What He Cooks For His Go-To Date Night Meal

By
Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Travis Kelce has used the NFL offseason to work on his skills in the kitchen.

In a TikTok video posted Tuesday, June 18, Kelce, 34, told former Bachelor star Matt James that he “just recently found out how to make some home-cooked pasta. Like, some actual noodles, home-cooked and everything.”

So, when Kelce was asked what he likes to make for his go-to date night meal, he had an answer locked and loaded.

“I guess just some noodles with some spicy lemon garlic and shrimp,” the Chiefs star said. “Shrimp linguine!”

Though a humble Kelce joked, “As you can tell, I don’t cook.”

When Travis was prompted to recall the best meal mom Donna Kelce used to make for him, memories of sick days came flooding back. 

“I would probably have to say some chicken noodle soup when I’m just not feeling great,” Travis told James, 32. “That was my favorite one.”

On the topic of date night meals, Travis recently revealed that he “thoroughly” enjoys cooking with girlfriend Taylor Swift. However, when he was prodded to dish on what exactly the couple likes making together, Travis said “it’s something I’d rather keep personal.”

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

“I respect that question,” Travis said during a June 11 Chiefs minicamp press conference, “but I’m gonna keep that one to myself.”

Still, Travis couldn’t help himself from letting something slip, telling reporters, “Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll.” 

As it turns out, Swift’s cinnamon rolls have become the stuff of legend in the Chiefs locker room since she and Travis started dating. 

“She made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal,” former NFL legend Bernie Kosar revealed in December 2023. “I’m a juicer right now trying to be vegan and gluten-free, but I absolutely had to sample some of that cinnamon roll on game day.”

Kosar, 60, attended a pregame gathering at Travis’ house where he met Swift, 34, who he called “so cool.”

Swift has never been shy about her love of pasta in the past. In 2019, the pop star told Elle that Ina Garten’s real spaghetti and meatballs recipe is one she’ll be “making at dinner parties for life.”

The “Anti-Hero” singer mentioned Nigella Lawson’s mughlai chicken recipe and Jamie Oliver’s chicken fajitas with molé sauce as her other go-to dishes. Swift also called getting a garlic crusher “a whole game changer.”

