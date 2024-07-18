Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce couldn’t keep their hands off each other after her Eras Tour show in Germany on Wednesday, July 17.

Video footage from the concert showed Swift, 34, waving to fans after running off the stage as Kelce, also 34, wrapped his arm around her waist. As the couple stepped out of view, the NFL star could be seen stepping behind Swift and grabbing her sides as they continued their journey backstage.

A second angle showed the couple holding hands after the show. Both Kelce and Swift looked happier than ever as they enjoyed some post-concert bliss.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Kelce sitting in a box at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, quickly pointing out that it was the football player’s 13th Eras Tour appearance. Swift kicked off her three-day stint in Germany on Wednesday, with this run set to end on Friday, July 19. (She’ll perform in Hamburg and Munich later this month before heading to Poland and Austria, ending her European leg by returning to London’s Wembley Stadium in August.)

Before officially beginning training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce has been spotted tagging along with Swift on tour. He caused quite a stir late last month when he made a surprise appearance on stage in London.

During Swift’s show on June 23, Kelce emerged in the middle of The Tortured Poets Department portion of her set. He assisted dancers Kameron Saunders and Jan Ravnik as they dressed Swift before she sang “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

“Shout-out to Tay for letting me jump on the stage with her,” Kelce declared on the July 3 episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with brother Jason Kelce. “Who knows? It might not be the last time.”

He added, “You guys will have to keep showing up to the Eras Tour to see if I pop out of the stage or whatnot.”

It might have been Swift’s show, but Travis joked that he was calling the shots for this particular moment.

“I told her, I was like, ‘Yeah, no. This is how it works,’” he quipped. “Once I get comfortable, I just stop listening to what everyone says, and I start doing my own thing.”