Travis Kelce’s Eras Tour performance in London might not have been a one-time thing.

“Shout-out to Tay for letting me jump on the stage with her,” Travis, 34, said during the Wednesday, July 3, episode of his and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast after recapping his latest Eras appearances in their “Out of the House” segment. “Who knows? It might not be the last time.”

The Kansas City Chiefs athlete went on to tease, “You guys will have to keep showing up to The Eras Tour to see if I pop out of the stage or whatnot.”

Jason, 36, poked fun at Taylor Swift’s confidence in his brother’s stage presence, joking, “What is Taylor willing to trust this guy [with]?”

Travis, for his part, said he gave Swift, 34, a taste of how his Eras Tour debut would play out before he hit the stage. “I told her, I was like, ‘Yeah, no. This is how it works. Once I get comfortable, I just stop listening to what everyone says and I start doing my own thing.’” he quipped.

Both Kelce brothers attended Swift’s Eras Tour in London last month, but fans haven’t stopped talking about Travis’ surprise performance on June 23. He participated in a skit during the show’s Tortured Poets Department set, sporting a black suit and top hat while helping dancers Kameron Saunders and Jan Ravnik prepare Swift for singing “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

In addition to picking her up and carrying her to a couch on stage, Travis pretended to fix Swift’s makeup while the dancers assisted her with a costume change.

Swift praised her boyfriend’s commitment to the bit in an Instagram post the following day after previously sharing a selfie with him and Prince William and his kids at an earlier London concert. “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰,” she wrote on June 24. “Never going to forget these shows.”

Travis received even more love from fans and Eras Tour dancers alike, as well as from his former teammate Khalen Saunders. “Just a couple of the Bros🥹,” the athlete, who is Kameron’s brother, captioned a video of the TTPD skit via X on June 24. “That boy T-soul was made for this 😂 @tkelce x Big Bro. And @taylorswift13 let me get an audition for the next tour 😂❤️.”

Travis gushed over his connection to the Saunders family in a separate Instagram comment, writing, “Kam! The Saunders brothers were already my favorites. From winning super bowls with Sir Bink @khalennotkaylen to having fun bringing Tay back to life on the stage with you the other night.”

During Wednesday’s “New Heights” episode, Travis admitted that he was scared of making one big mistake during the TTPD number. “Listen, the one thing I told myself is, ‘Do not drop the baby. Do not drop Taylor on your way over [to] this damn couch,’” he shared. “The golden rule was, ‘Do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safely.’”

He also revealed that he originally pitched a different Eras Tour cameo idea to his girlfriend, who he’s been dating since last summer. “I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 [section]?’” he told listeners. “She started laughing, she was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ I was like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me?’”

He continued: “I’ve seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here. And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in. There was no, like, bike in case I ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers or anything. It was, like, the safest option.”