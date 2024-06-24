Former Kansas City Chiefs player Khalen Saunders has some thoughts on his old teammate Travis Kelce’s Eras Tour debut.

“Just a couple of the Bros 🥹,” the defensive tackle, 27, wrote via X on Monday, June 24, alongside a clip of Kelce, 34, on stage with Taylor Swift and Khalen’s older brother, Kam Saunders, who is one of Swift’s Eras Tour dancers. “That boy T-soul was made for this 😂 @tkelce x Big Bro.”

Khalen teased that he one day hopes to join Kam, 31, and Swift, 34, for another tour.

“And @taylorswift13 let me get an audition for the next tour 😂❤️,” he joked. “#ProudBrother 🤞🏾.”

Kelce made his onstage debut during the Sunday, June 23, Eras Tour show in London. During Swift’s third show at Wembley Stadium, Kelce appeared during the Tortured Poets Department transition from “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” to “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” alongside Kam and additional dancer Jan Ravnik. The trio wore matching suits and top hats.

In Kelce’s cameo, he picked up his girlfriend and carried her to the end of the stage. Kam and Ravnik helped Swift with her wardrobe change while Kelce did a jig and pretended to help the singer with her makeup while she had a tantrum.

Kelce’s performance sent the audience and social media into a frenzy and instantly went viral. After the Chiefs tight end took the stage on Sunday, Kam celebrated the moment by reposting a fan’s photo collage that featured both Khalen and Kelce.

“Travis Kelce has now performed with both Saunders Brothers,” read the caption. Kelce and Khalen played on the Chiefs together from 2019 to 2022. The football players won two Super Bowls together before Khalen joined the New Orleans Saints in 2023.

Since Swift and Kelce began dating in summer 2023, they have supported one another at their various events. Swift cheered on Kelce throughout the NFL season including the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory. Kelce, meanwhile, returned the favor by attending several Eras Tour dates across the world. He was in the VIP tent for all of Swift’s London shows before he surprisingly took the stage.

On Monday, Swift weighed in on her London performances and gave her boyfriend his flowers.

“And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut,” she wrote via Instagram with a heart-face emoji. “Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August.”

Before Swift returns to London next month, she has additional stops in Europe including Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands and more. Swift will take the stage in Dublin next on Friday, June 28.