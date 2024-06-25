Travis Kelce has nothing but love for Khalen and Kam Saunders.

Kelce, 34, and Swift, 34, both have connections to the Saunders brothers, as Khalen, 27, previously played with Kelce on the Kansas City Chiefs from 2019 to 2022 and Kam, 31, serves as a backup dancer for Swift on her Eras Tour.

“Kam! The Saunders brothers were already my favorites,” Kelce replied to Kam’s Tuesday, June 24, Instagram post highlighting Kelce’s on-stage debut during the Eras London show. “From winning Super Bowls with Sir Bink @khalennotkaylen to having fun bringing Tay back to life on the stage with you the other night.”

Kelce added it was also a blast to hang out with the brothers’ mom, who was “cheering” on Kam and Swift at the Eras Tour stop in Australia, and he can’t wait for what the future has in store.

“More memories to come!!” Kelce teased.

Kelce’s response came shortly after Kam gave the athlete his flowers and reflected on how special the moment was for him as the duo shared a connection to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Trav … I had the time of my life being an absolute HAM with you on stage. 😂😂😂 This was such a full circle moment for me,” Kam captioned a pic of him, Kelce and Swift on stage. “I have been to countless Chiefs games with my family over the years to support my baby brother.”

Khalen, was previously teammates with Kelce before he signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2023. Throughout Khalen’s time on the Chiefs, he won two Super Bowls. Kam, for his part, has been one of Swift’s dancers on the Eras Tour since March 2023.

“Three of those 4 years he was with the Chiefs we went to the Super Bowl and won twice… ABSOLUTE LEGACY!!! 😮‍💨,” Kam continued. “And now for you and I to share the biggest stage in the world with boss lady… full circle! The Saunders family loves you, Trav! (Including our mom LMAO) thank you for your heart and kindness and goofiness 😂.”

Kelce took the stage at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, June 23, for the Tortured Poets Department transition from “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” to “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” He appeared alongside Kam and additional dancer Jan Ravnik where the trio rocked matching suits and top hats.

In Kelce’s cameo, he picked up Swift and carried her to the end of the stage so Kam and Ravnik could help Swift with her wardrobe change. As Swift was made up, Kelce did a jig and pretended to help the singer with her makeup while she had a tantrum.

After Kelce’s show-stopping moment took the world by storm, Khalen reacted to seeing his former teammate on stage with his big brother.

“Just a couple of the Bros 🥹. That boy T-soul was made for this 😂 @tkelce x Big Bro,” the defensive tackle wrote via X on Monday, June 24, alongside a clip of Kelce on stage with Kam and Swift. “And @taylorswift13 let me get an audition for the next tour 😂❤️ “#ProudBrother 🤞🏾.”