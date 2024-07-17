The Kansas City Chiefs report to training camp on Sunday, so tight end Travis Kelce needs to soak up all the time he can with his globetrotting girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Swift, 34, continued the European leg of her Eras Tour on Wednesday, July 17 with her first of three performances at Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Kelce, 34, was there to watch.

Threads user @dylantslyrophore caught a picture of Kelce watching from a box.

“Travis Kelce attends Night 1 of The Eras Tour in Gelsenkirchen, Germany 📲” they captioned the photo.

Another slightly clearer picture began circulating soon after as Kelce poked his head out of his private box, wearing a green Nike polo shirt with a black-and-white baseball hat.

Swift fans were quick to note that this is the 13th Eras show that he has attended, representing Swift’s favorite number and leading to speculation of something special happening to honor the milestone.

Other fans were simply content to marvel at Kelce’s dedication.

“Anyone acting like Travis Kelce doesn’t put Taylor Swift first in his life and in his heart can just bugger off,” one fan wrote via X. “13 shows, 5 continents, 1 year… all while holding down more jobs than all her ex’s combined. He is truly the King of her heart and who she has always deserved.”

Kelce attended all three of Swift’s shows in London last month, even joining her on stage in a tuxedo and top hat during her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” outfit change. For that transition, he filled in for the dancer who usually carries Swift onto the stage, doing the honors with a massive grin on his face.

One week later, Kelce showed up to surprise Swift at her final show in Ireland. As Swift was on stage performing “August” from her 2020 album Folklore, her eyes drifted over to the VIP tent, where she saw Kelce. Fan video from the concert shows her mouth dropping open in an obvious moment of surprise and joy.

Kelce has been a mainstay at Swift’s concerts (“You know I gotta go support,” he told Entertainment Tonight in April), and Swift did the same for him during football season. She attended her first Chiefs game on September 24, about a month after they started dating, according to Kelce.

She continued to cheer him on at games throughout the season, including Kansas City’s second-straight Super Bowl win in February.

The current leg of the Eras Tour wraps on August 20 with the Chiefs opening the regular season a couple weeks later at home against the Baltimore Ravens.