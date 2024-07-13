Travis Kelce nearly broke the internet when he stepped on the Wembley Stadium stage to dance with Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour concert — and he might not be retired from performing just yet.

During his Friday, July 12, outing at the 35th annual American Century Championship charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, California, Kelce, 34, was asked by an NBC Sports reporter if he’d make another stage cameo.

“I can’t let anything out of the bag,” Kelce quipped with a laugh. “But right now, I’m in full football mode after golf.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end started dating Swift, 34, in summer 2023, going public with their romance that September. To celebrate their first anniversary, Kelce joined Swift on the Wembley stage last month during her Tortured Poets Department section of the setlist. Kelce, clad in a morning suit and top hat, pretended to revive Swift after she performed “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.” Kelce twinned with Swift’s dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik during the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” pantomime.

“It’s very unlike me. I’m not big, I don’t like going on stages. There were a lot of people out there, really didn’t feel at home,” he recalled during a July episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “I initially mentioned to Tay, I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 [set]?’ She started laughing, she was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’”

Kelce continued, “I was like, ‘I would love to do that, are you kidding me?’ I’ve seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here. And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.”

A source later told Us Weekly that Swift and Kelce wanted a “special moment” to mark their anniversary before his NFL commitments ramp up.

“Travis’ schedule is getting crazy again soon [and they] wanted to do something cool while he was there [and] create something memorable for fans,” the source exclusively told Us.

Kelce is gearing up for the Chiefs’ training camp before preseason games kick off next month. The official football season starts in September with the Chiefs hoping to defend their back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

“We got some dogs [and] some unbelievable talent, some great coaches and, obviously, the front office that brings it all together. We got the full arsenal over there in Kansas City,” Kelce said on Friday. “You gotta revamp the team every single year [and] you gotta remold the team, and hopefully out in St. Joe we can get a head start on that. And throughout the course of the season, as you saw last season, we got better as the season went on, so it’s gonna be a long haul if we get a chance to [play in the Super Bowl again].”

Going into the NFL 2024-2025 season, Kelce was named ESPN’s No. 1 tight end in the league on Friday. Swift, for her part, “liked” three separate Instagram announcements celebrating the news. The Chiefs account even quipped that Kelce “knows how to ball,” which is a reference to Swift’s song “So High School” that is believed to be inspired by her boyfriend.

Swift is currently closing out the European leg of The Eras Tour and will play two concerts in Milan, Italy on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, before additional concerts across the continent. The overseas leg wraps in London on August 20.