Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce welcomed a few familiar faces for their weekend getaway to her Rhode Island mansion.

The pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 34, were spotted having a date night at her home on Saturday, August 24, per pics obtained by TMZ. This marked the first time Swift and Kelce had been seen since she concluded the European leg of her Eras Tour earlier this month.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple was joined by his teammate Patrick Mahomes and his family as well as Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.

Subsequent snaps obtained by Page Six revealed that Swift’s pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were at the residence. The pair, who wed in 2012, locked lips one day before the It Ends with Us actor’s 37th birthday.

Scroll down to see all of the star-studded guests at Swift’s Rhode Island home:

Jason and Kylie Kelce

The former NFL player and his wife, Kylie, were spotted at the mansion.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

The Deadpool actor and Lively were seen packing on the PDA outside the Rhode Island home.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid

Cooper and his 7-year-old daughter, Lea, were photographed outside the home. (Cooper shares his daughter with ex Irina Shayk.) In a pic shared via X, his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, was seemingly in attendance.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

The Chiefs quarterback and his wife, Brittany, were spotted with their children, daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 20 months. (Brittany is currently pregnant with their third child, a girl.)

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum

Additional reports have indicated that Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum joined the pals at the mansion, but no photos have surfaced of the twosome.