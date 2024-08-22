With the It Ends With Us film debacle still unresolved, a possible film sequel is on the horizon for Colleen Hoover fans.

Justin Baldoni has the rights to Hoover’s It Starts With Us — the 2022 sequel to her 2016 novel It Ends With Us — but it seems the actor might not be on board to direct a second film in this movie universe.

“I think there are better people for that one,” he told Entertainment Tonight on August 6, 2024, when asked about the possibility of stepping behind the camera for a sequel. “I think Blake Lively is ready to direct. That’s what I think.”

His comment made fans wonder if there was bad blood between Baldoni and Lively on set. Us Weekly has since confirmed that there was an intense “creative struggle” between the two. “[Justin] was made to feel that his vision wasn’t as important as Blake’s, and it stifled the creativity on set,” a source told Us exclusively earlier this month. (Baldoni directed and starred as Ryle Kincaid in the film while Lively executive produced the movie and starred as Lily Bloom.)

It Ends With Us told the story of flower shop owner Lily who finds herself in an abusive relationship with Ryle, a neurosurgeon with a dark past. When the homeless man from Lily’s youth, named Atlas (Brandon Sklenar), resurfaces, it further throws a wrench in her relationship with Ryle.

The second book is a continuation of Lily’s story — but this time with Atlas.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about It Starts With Us:

How Does ‘It Ends With Us’ End?

The movie and book come to an end with Lily giving birth to her and Ryle’s daughter, Emerson, and asking him for a divorce. In a flash forward that leads into the sequel, Lily meets up with Atlas.

What Is ‘It Stars With Us’ About?

The second book takes place nearly one year after It Ends With Us‘ conclusion. Lily is now the mother of a 1-year-old daughter and is trying to figure out a copacetic coparenting relationship with Ryle. Eventually, she and Atlas reconnect romantically.

Who Owns the Rights to ‘It Starts With Us’?

Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios owns the rights to the second book.

“We have the option on it,” Baldoni told Variety in July 2024: “I haven’t even begun to think that far ahead. I’m trying to stay in the present as much as I can.”

Will ‘It Starts With Us’ Become a Movie?

Screenwriter Christy Hall played coy during an August 2024 interview with Business Insider.

“Everyone wants to be in business with Colleen so I would be interested to know who controls the rights to all of her materials at this point because I would be shocked if she’s not set all over town,” Hall said, noting that she’d “happily adapt” anything with Hoover.

Will Baldoni Direct ‘It Starts With Us’?

Baldoni made it clear that he has no plans to direct a possible sequel — or pull double duty again.

“We’re gonna take a vacation after this,” he told ET earlier this month.

What Are Baldoni’s Upcoming Projects?

Baldoni is set to executive produce Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, Black Is Beautiful: The Kwame Brathwaite Story and Code 3.