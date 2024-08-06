Your account
Stylish

All of Blake Lively’s Floral, Fierce and Frilly Outfits During the ‘It Ends With Us’ Press Tour

Blake Lively Floral and Frilly Style During the It Ends With Us Press Tour
Blake Lively’s fresh floral style during the It Ends With Us tour has taken over the internet — and we can’t get enough.

While promoting It Ends With Us, which hits theaters on Friday, August 9, Lively has taken inspiration from her character, florist Lily Bloom, and rocked a number of flower-embellished designs, including vibrant frocks, flower purses, beaded ensembles and more.

If you ask Us, one of her standout looks came on August 3, when she stunned in an Oscar de la Renta mini dress featuring embroidered purple flowers at her bust that faded into yellow and orange blooms and almost looked like pressed petals. She completed her look with purple crystal earrings, more flowers in her hair, purple and blue rings and strappy heels. For glam, she donned pink eyeshadow and nude lips.

Keep scrolling to see all of Lively’s looks during the It Ends With Us press tour:

