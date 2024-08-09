Justin Baldoni appears to have nothing but positive things to say about his It Ends with Us costar, Blake Lively, as reports of an on set feud continue circulating online.

As the drama officially hits theaters on Friday, August 9, Baldoni, who both directed and starred opposite Lively, has heaped praise on his onscreen partner.

“Blake was involved in every aspect of the film once she came onto the project, from scenes and dialogue until the end, until now,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “She’s been involved in all of it, and she’s been a powerhouse of a creative and a wonderful collaborator.”

It Ends With Us, which is adapted from Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name, follows florist Lily Bloom (Lively) as she enters into an abusive relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni).

Amid their tumultuous relationship, Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), reappears in her life.

As fans prepare to watch the highly anticipated adaptation on the big screen, take a look at what Baldoni has said about Lively ahead of the film’s release:

Why Was Blake Lively the Perfect Casting Choice?

When trying to find the perfect actress to play Lily, Baldoni said the team wanted a woman who was “extremely charming, likable and that everybody would root for.” Soon after, Lively’s name made the top of the list.

“The only box she didn’t check was that she didn’t have red hair, which is a very easy fix in the film business!” Baldoni joked to People. “She’s a creative force. She’s an executive producer on the film, and she is so brilliant. I believe that her performance is going to help so many women feel seen and showcase this unique experience in a way that I don’t believe I’ve seen in another film.”

How Much Feedback Did Blake Lively Provide?

When it came time to film difficult scenes of abuse for the movie, Baldoni said it was “really challenging” balancing his roles as actor and director. Fortunately, Lively proved to be a helpful guide and resource.

“Blake was a wonderful partner in those situations,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It was so difficult, but I think that I surround myself with people that I trust and with really talented creatives, and if there’s ever a time where I’m unable to see the forest for the trees, I’ll look to my partners, and I’ll ask them what they think.”

“I really trusted her,” Baldoni continued. “She’s got a great eye, and she was on the other end so it was very hard, and there was just a lot of trust. I had a lot of trust for the people around me, and they didn’t steer me wrong.”

How Did Blake Lively Help With Intimacy Scenes?

In January 2024, cameras captured Baldoni and Lively kissing while filming the movie. For viewers who spot any chemistry on the big screen, Baldoni is quick to give credit to his costar. “When it came to intimacy and all of that, [Lively] had a really clear vision and she was telling me what she thought would work, what she thought would be sexy,” he told Access Hollywood. “From the very beginning, this had to have a female point of view and I never wanted my biases as a man to infiltrate or hurt that project.”

What Did Justin Baldoni Think of Working With Blake Lively’s Husband Ryan Reynolds?

Before the movie was released, Lively confirmed her husband, Ryan Reynolds, wrote a pivotal scene in the film. Before the revelation, Baldoni appeared to hint that the Deadpool actor helped with the project. “Ryan was so generous. … He’s a creative genius, that guy,” he told Today.com. “So, you know, his gift is levity, and her gift is levity.”

When asked if he would work with the husband and wife duo again, he replied, “If they’d have me.”

Will Justin Baldoni Reunite With Blake Lively for a Sequel?

Book lovers know that It Ends With Us spawned an It Starts With Us sequel in 2022 that takes place years after the OG book. When asked about a potential second dose of acting and directing, Baldoni said it was too soon to tell. “You’re gonna have to ask me in a little while. We’re gonna take a vacation after this,” he told Entertainment Tonight before sharing his pick for the sequel’s director. “I think there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively is ready to direct. That’s what I think.”

It Ends With Us is in theaters now.