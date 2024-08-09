Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are a Hollywood power couple, and their constant praise of each other’s work proves it.

The couple first started dating in late 2011 after meeting on the Green Lantern the year prior. They got married in September 2012 and have since welcomed four kids together. The secret to a happy home in Hollywood? Taking turns on the big screen.

“When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time,” Lively revealed in February 2024. “So that we could always prioritize our personal life.”

She added, “That takes working really hard when we’re not. Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance.”

While they try to take turns in front of the camera, Lively and Reynolds have always been a collaborative pair. In July 2024 Reynolds joked that he “can’t afford [Lively’s] fee” despite having shared the screen in the past. It was most recently revealed that Reynolds was tapped to rewrite a scene for Lively’s It Ends With Us, which was released in August 2024.

Keep reading for the couple’s most honest quotes about working together:

Helping to Prepare for a Role

“Everything we do in life, we do together,” Lively shared in a July 2014 interview. “If I’m working on a movie, he helps me with my character; I do the same with him.”

She also called Reynolds “a beautiful writer” and praised their connection.

“He’s written a lot of stuff for us,” Lively continued. “He’s got a great barometer and he knows me, so he will tell me if it’s not as good as it can be.”

The Lady Deadpool Reveal

When Deadpool & Wolverine premiered in July 2024, fans wondered who played Lady Deadpool, the movie’s silent blonde cast member. The credits revealed it was Lively, which Reynolds later confirmed.

“I’ve been sleeping with her,” he joked of the character during an August 2024 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “Not saying that she’s enjoying the sleeping together part, but I’m just saying I have.”

He went on to say it was “a lot of fun” working with his wife. “It was one of those things where you’re like, ‘Well, why not?’ … I mean, we’re all there together anyway. Let’s go nuts.”

The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ References

Marvel fans have alleged that the July 2024 blockbuster was a love letter from Reynolds to Lively, making various references to the actress within the flick.

There was a boner joke about Gossip Girl to start the film, referring to the show in which Lively starred as Serena van der Woodsen from 2007 to 2012. The iconic boyband *NSYNC, seemingly Lively’s favorite, was also featured on the soundtrack and Reynolds even name-dropped his wife at one point in the script.

The ‘It Ends With Us’ Rooftop Scene

Reynolds wrote the “iconic rooftop scene” in Lively’s August 2024 movie It Ends With Us.

“We help each other. We work together so much,” she told E! News at the time. “He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So, his wins his celebrations are mine and mine are his. I mean, he’s all over this film.”