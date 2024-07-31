Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively keep their four children close, even when it comes to bedtime arrangements.

“Our kids can’t even go to sleep unless they’re in our bed,” Reynolds, 47, said during the Tuesday, July 30, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “As much as I’d say I’d love to spread out and fall asleep normally, I withhold that.”

Reynolds and Lively, 36, share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and son Olin, who was born in early 2023. Despite the family of six often packing into one bed, Reynolds enjoys the “chaos” of parenthood.

“Having kids is kind of awesome,” he gushed to podcast host Amanda Hirsch. “I think it’s embroiled that we’ve embraced the chaos. Like, we have four kids and nothing’s gonna be tidy ever again. It will [eventually] when they all leave the house and they’re all gone.”

Reynolds further learned from Lively to focus on the present moment with their kids.

“My wife always says, ‘They’re all under our roof right now. The whole family’s under our roof right now. We have them all. That is a fleeting thing and not an infinite resource,’” he said.”So, [my advice to other dads is to] embrace the chaos of it all because it does get to you. And it’s OK to be like, ‘OK, f–k, I am dying here.’ Because that’s gonna happen every other day.”

He added, “If you can think about what you would give in 30 or 40 years to come back and enjoy this one moment, [then it’s worth it].”

Not only do Reynolds and Lively keep their little ones close at home, but their kids recently made their acting debuts in his film. Lively plays Lady Deadpool, a feminine variant of his superhero character, while Inez and Olin play kid versions of the mantle and Betty is credited as the “Hugh Jackman wrangler.” James, who’s credited as a Screaming Mutant, was one of the first people to see the film in its entirety.

“Well, I’m not saying other people should do this, but my 9-year-old watched the movie with me and my mom, who’s in her late 70s,” Reynolds told The New York Times earlier this month. “It was just one of the best moments of this whole experience for me. Both of them were laughing their guts out, were feeling the emotion where I most desperately hoped people would be.”