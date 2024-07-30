Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are embracing the “chaos” that comes with parenting four young children.

Reynolds, 47, candidly discussed his family life in an episode of the podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat” that will be released Tuesday, July 30.

“Embrace the chaos,” he told host Amanda Hirsch, via People, adding that he and Lively, 36, “have four kids — like, OK, nothing’s going to be tidy ever again.” But “it will, though, when they all leave the house.”

He shared a bit of sage parenting advice from Lively, who “always says, ‘They’re all under our roof right now. The whole family’s under our roof right now. We have them all.’ And that is a fleeting thing. Not an infinite resource, you know?”

The couple, who wed in 2012, share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and son Olin, 1. Their youngest was born in early 2023, with Reynolds and Lively eventually revealing his name and sex in July of this year.

“It does get to you,” Reynolds admitted of his parental duties. “And it’s OK to be like, ‘F—k, I am dying.’ Because that’s gonna happen every other day.”

He revealed that nighttime is a struggle because some of their kids “can’t even go to sleep unless they’re in our bed.”

While he’d “love to spread out and fall asleep normally again,” the Deadpool and Wolverine star keeps his wife’s perspective top of mind. “Just say, ‘Think about what you would give in 40 years or 30 years to come back and enjoy this one moment.’”

Reynolds included his brood in Deadpool and Wolverine, arranging cameos from Lively (Lady Deadpool), Inez (Kidpool), Olin (Babypool) and James (Screaming Mutant). Betty, meanwhile, was credited as a “Hugh Jackman Wrangler.”

Reynolds spoke about the bond between his Deadpool costar, 55, and his youngest daughter at the movie’s July 22 premiere in New York City.

“They’re all kind of in love with Uncle Hughy over here, so that worked out pretty well,” Reynolds told Extra ahead of the Lincoln Center screening. “[Jackman] got attacked by Betty backstage, who thinks she has claws, so she goes at him. I have to actually give her a little tiny time-out.”

As for his family’s cameos in the film, “It was kind of one of those things where you’re like, ‘Well, why not?’” Reynolds recalled on “Not Skinny But Not Fat.” And since they were “all there together anyway” on the set, they decided, “Yeah, let’s do it. Let’s go nuts.”