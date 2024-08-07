Your account
Blake Lively Reveals Husband Ryan Reynolds Wrote an ‘Iconic’ Scene in ‘It Ends With Us’

By
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

For Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, teamwork makes the dream work!

Lively, 36, revealed that her husband wrote a pivotal scene in her new movie, It Ends With Us, which hits theaters on Friday, August 9.

“The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it. Nobody knows that, but you now,” the actress told E! News at the film’s New York City premiere on Tuesday, August 6.

The scene in question, which can briefly be seen in a teaser trailer for the movie, marks the first time Lively’s character, Lily Bloom, meets her charismatic but volatile love interest, Ryle Kincaid (played by Justin Baldoni).

“We help each other,” Lively added to E! News, referring to Reynolds. “He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his.”

The couple’s bond was on full display Tuesday night as Reynolds, 47, walked the red carpet with Lively and brought his Deadpool & Wolverine costar, Hugh Jackman, along too. At one point, Lively even playfully grabbed her husband’s butt.

Ryan Reynolds Crashes Blake Lively’s Girls Nights
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Taylor Hill/WireImage

The twosome’s latest red carpet appearance just comes weeks after Lively supported Reynolds and Jackman at the New York City premiere of the latest Marvel movie. Lively and her pal Gigi Hadid posed on the red carpet in outfits inspired by Reynolds and Jackman’s characters, Deadpool and Wolverine.

As well as joining her man on the red carpet, Lively has a masked cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine as Lady Deadpool. Two of the couple’s children — Inez, 7, and Olin, 18 months — also have cameos, while 4-year-old Betty is mentioned in the credits as Jackman’s “wrangler.”

Lively was also a looming presence on the set of Deadpool & Wolverine. In an interview with Vanity Fair published in June, Reynolds revealed that his wife shipped a ping-pong table to the movie’s set, resulting in Reynolds, Jackman and Levy honing some of the movie’s humor over competitive games.

“She and I have a bunch of these prints of actors playing it on their sets,” Reynolds said. “We’ve got [Paul] Newman and [Robert] Redford in Durango, Mexico, during the shooting of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. We’ve got Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda, I think in the ’30s. We have Olivia de Havilland playing ping-pong, Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman playing. Joan Crawford. So Blake sent the ping-pong table to Pinewood Studios.”

