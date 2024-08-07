Blake Lively Grabs Ryan Reynolds’ Butt at ‘It Ends With Us’ Premiere

Blake Lively got a little handsy with her husband Ryan Reynolds at the New York City premiere of her new movie, It Ends With Us.

The actress, 36, was spotted grabbing Reynolds’ butt as she casually walked past him on the red carpet at AMC Lincoln Square on Tuesday, August 6, per footage posted on social media.

Lively, who wore a Versace gown first worn by Britney Spears in 2002, told People magazine that “it’s the best” to have her husband support her on the red carpet.

The happy couple posed for photos at the premiere, where they were joined by Lively’s costars Justin Baldoni (who also directed It Ends With Us), Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj. Colleen Hoover, whose best-selling novel of the same name provides the movie’s source material, was also on hand.

Reynolds’ appearance on the red carpet comes just a few weeks after Lively showed her support for her husband at the New York City premiere of his latest movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, on July 22. Lively and pal Gigi Hadid wore dresses inspired by the movie’s titular characters and posed with Reynolds, 47, and costar Hugh Jackman, 55, on the red carpet.

The Deadpool premiere was a family affair as Reynolds noted in a speech before the screening that all of his and Lively’s children were in attendance. The couple share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and son Olin, 18 months. In fact, Reynolds publicly revealed his youngest child’s name for the first time at the event.

As well as hitting the red carpet in support of his wife, Reynolds also helped promote It Ends With Us by interviewing Lively’s costar, Sklenar, her love interest in the film, in a humorous video shared via Instagram on Tuesday.

“It’s not every day the husband gets to interview his wife’s love interest in a film. It’s kind of crazy,” Reynolds said in the video as Sklenar noted that he didn’t “remember seeing this on the schedule.”

Despite Sklenar’s protests, Reynolds carried on with the line of questioning. “I’m sorry, what do you call her, do you guys have a nickname or something?” Reynolds asked Sklenar, referring to Lively.

Just when Sklenar thought he was off the hook, Reynolds’ mom, Tammy, and Deadpool costar Jackman appeared to further quiz the actor about him trying to “replace” Reynolds as Lively’s husband.