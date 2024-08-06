Ryan Reynolds had a bone to pick with wife Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us costar and onscreen love interest, Brandon Sklenar.

During a press day for the upcoming film, Reynolds, 47, surprised Sklenar, 34, by sitting in an interviewer’s chair and grilling him with questions.

“It’s not every day the husband gets to interview his wife’s love interest in a film. It’s kind of crazy,” Reynolds said in the video posted via Instagram on Tuesday, August 6, as Sklenar noted that he didn’t “remember seeing this on the schedule.”

Despite Sklenar’s protests, Reynolds carried on with the line of questioning. “I’m sorry, what do you call her, do you guys have a nickname or something?” Reynolds asked Sklenar, referring to Lively, 36.

Reynolds noted that he saw a photo of Lively and Sklenar — which he called “pretty suggestive” — before holding up a printed copy of the image. In the snap, Lively struck a pose while Sklenar gazed at her with his back facing the camera.

“Is that genetics? Do you have some sort of low-angle squat routine to pop that region in that way? I mean, what’s going on here, man?” Reynolds asked while pointing to Sklenar’s butt. “Are you smuggling pumpkins? Got a couple of small pumpkins there? Jesus Christ, my heart is beating like crazy right now.”

Reynolds paused the interview to jokingly talk about how he had been using methamphetamine. “Ryan? You wanna take a break?” Sklenar asked, to which Reynolds replied, “From Blake? Sure.”

The clip cut to two minutes later, with Reynolds enveloping Sklenar in a hug as he sat in his interviewee chair. Before Sklenar could be off the hook with the interviews, Reynolds’ mother, Tammy, entered the picture.

“Well, it’s not every day the mother-in-law of the leading lady gets to interview the love interest and the man trying to replace my sweet little gummy bear Ryan,” she said. “Let’s dive in, shall we?”

As Tammy geared up to ask Sklenar a question for the interview, Reynolds returns to read from the cards.

“It says: Ryan would love to have a new dad to have a catch, and I think he could really use a man in his life,” Reynolds read. “Hugh is no spring chicken anymore. Blink once for yes, or blink once for I’d love to be your new dad.”

What Is the Best Marvel Movie of All Time?

After the twosome went back and forth, Hugh Jackman appeared as the final interviewer and joked that Sklenar is “the guy trying to replace Ryan as a husband and me as his best mate.” (Jackman, 55, and Reynolds recently teamed up for the movie Deadpool & Wolverine.)

“Sir, I have no idea what’s happening at all today, but I do have to say while I have you here, your work in Les Mis, what a triumph,” Sklenar told Jackman. “I mean, I am a huge fan. You can do it all. You’re a unicorn.”

The video comes to a close with Reynolds, Tammy and Jackman wearing matching sweaters and all complimenting Sklenar. “I think we found the next Wolverine,” Jackman quipped.

It Ends With Us hits theaters on Friday, August 9.