Ryan Reynolds just won himself the title of “Son of the Year” with the sweet gesture he pulled off for his mom, Tammy Reynolds.

The actor, 47, surprised his mother by taking her to a taping of The View’s Monday, June 10, episode in New York City. “By the way, [sitting down here] is way less stressful than [sitting up there],” Ryan told the hosts after Whoopi Goldberg pointed him out in the front row of the audience.

Ryan explained that his mom is currently in NYC visiting his and his wife Blake Lively’s four children. He shares daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, with Lively, 36, as well as a fourth child born in 2023 whose name has yet to be revealed.

“Yesterday, [my mom] said, ‘It’s my dream to go to The View,’” Ryan shared before joking, “And first off, I try to do what she says because you don’t know what she’s capable of. Unspeakable violence, my whole life. I didn’t want to taste the back of her hand so I said, ‘Let’s go to The View.’”

He continued: “We made a call. I told them, ‘I’m Blake’s husband. I’d love to come to The View. Does that get us a little farther?’ And here we are. I think my mom might have thought she was gonna be on The View, maybe. I’m not sure.”

Tammy, for her part, gushed that she watches the ABC talk show “every day” and that Monday’s episode was currently being recorded on her home TV.

“You’re welcome any time Mama Reynolds, you as well,” cohost Alyssa Farah told the mother/son duo, while Ana Navarro jokingly asked Ryan, “Can we get a deal on Mint Mobile wireless?”

Do we spy… @VancityReynolds in our audience!? 👀 He fulfilled his mom’s dream and brought her to @TheView! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XB5T19XZaa — The View (@TheView) June 10, 2024

Ryan said Navarro, 52, could “absolutely” get a deal on his wireless phone brand, adding, “It already is a deal though, Ana. Come on.”

In addition to appearing on The View together, Tammy has popped up on Ryan’s social media several times over the years. “Just realized @blakelively coached my mom on posing for photos,” he captioned a February Instagram Story snap of Tammy placing her hand on her hip, poking fun at how she and Lively pull that same pose in photos.

Tammy also appeared on Lively’s Instagram feed in a February 2023 post that seemingly confirmed she had given birth to her and Ryan’s fourth child. “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy,” the actress captioned a slideshow of photos, the first of which featured her posing with her husband and mother-in-law sans baby bump.

Ryan also recruited Tammy for a Mother’s Day Aviation Gin ad in May 2022, in which they brewed up a cocktail hilariously named Mother’s Ruin Punch. “We can fix your performance in post, sweetheart,” Tammy quipped after criticizing her son’s drink-mixing skills throughout the video. “I’ll fix you in post,” Ryan fired back.