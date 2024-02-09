Ryan Reynolds Jokes Blake Lively Taught His Mom How to Pose for Pics

Blake Lively’s red carpet expertise has seemingly rubbed off on her husband Ryan Reynolds’ mother, Tammy Reynolds.

“Just realized @blakelively coached my mom on posing for photos,” Ryan, 47, hilariously captioned an Instagram Story pic with his mom on Friday, February 9. “#TamTam.” In the snap, Tammy posed with her hand on her hip while taking a picturesque photo with her son on a beach.

Ryan’s caption seemingly took a dig at Lively, 36, as she is frequently photographed posing with one or both hands on hips at red carpet events. While taking pics with her husband at the March 2022 premiere of his film The Adam Project, Lively wrapped one arm around Ryan and placed the other on her waist.

Similarly, at the 2022 Met Gala that May, Lively posed with both hands on her sides before and after showing off her New York City–inspired Versace gown’s transformation from copper to teal.

Tammy previously copied Lively’s pose of choice in one of the actress’ February 2023 Instagram posts. “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy,” Lively captioned a slideshow of pics featuring a group shot of her with Ryan and her mother-in-law. The upload seemingly confirmed that the couple had welcomed their fourth child, as Lively was not pictured with her baby bump. (Ryan and Lively also share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4.)

The couple, who wed in 2012, are no strangers to trolling each other in the public eye. Last month, Ryan poked fun at his wife’s fame while accepting Creative Arts Emmy trophies for Welcome to Wrexham. “Wow, Mr. Lively couldn’t be here to accept this broken Emmy, so he sent me on his behalf,” the actor said while dressed as his comic book movie counterpart, Deadpool.

Lively, for her part, used a sexy gym pic of her partner to praise her own photography skills. “Find yourself a better Instagram boyfriend than me. I’ll wait,” she captioned a November 2023 Instagram Story pic of Ryan lifting weights. Making the post even funnier is the fact that Lively could be seen grinning while taking the snap in the mirror on the wall.

She added: “Bc I know low key capturing thirst content of your fine ass husband is not just photography. It’s a public service.”

Jokes aside, the pair also use their social media accounts to show their love for each other. “Thank you 2023 part 1. In no real order. I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I ❤️❤️,” Ryan captioned an Instagram slideshow in December 2023, the first slide of which featured a sweet pic of him and Lively on a beach.

Following their 11th wedding anniversary in September 2023, a source exclusively told Us that the duo were continuing to live their “best” lives with each other. “They’ve got four beautiful kids and have built an amazing life together,” the insider added. “They’re very romantic together. They’re always holding hands — you’d think they were newlyweds.”