Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are all about sunshine and rainbows in a romantic new photo.

The Deadpool actor, 47, shared a photo recap of 2023 on Saturday, December 30, that started with a romantic snap of himself and Lively, 36, on the beach. Reynolds wore a white long-sleeved shirt and tan trousers while Lively stunned in a white sundress. They stood in the sand and smiled for the camera at golden hour with a rainbow stretching behind them.

“Thank you 2023 part 1. In no real order,” Reynolds captioned a set of 10 pictures via Instagram. “I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I ❤️❤️.”

Elsewhere in his look back, Reynolds included a photo from his famous night out with Taylor Swift at an October Chiefs v. Jets game, severals snaps from Wrexham games, a behind-the-scenes look at his Just Friends reunion with costar Amy Smart and a photo of himself pumping iron at the gym with trainer Don Saladino.

He started his “2023 part deux” post with a selfie of himself and Lively on the pitch at Wrexham Stadium in Wales. Deadpool director Shawn Levy, Hugh Jackman, Rob McElhenney and a call to donate to the Canada’s Hospital for Sick Children.

Related: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Inner Circle: A Complete Guide Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds love spending time with their friends and family when they’re not too busy with their own careers. Their friendship with Taylor Swift has made headlines over the years. After Lively met Swift in 2015, the spouses celebrated the 4th of July at Swift’s infamous party in 2016. The pair’s friendship […]

The pair had a big year as they welcomed their fourth child last February. They haven’t announced the name or sex of the baby. Lively and Reynolds also share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6 and Betty, 3.

“We’re very excited. Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” Reynolds joked during CNBC’s Power Lunch broadcast shortly after the baby’s birth. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic.”

The power couple’s careers are going to make 2024 a busy year. First, Reynolds’ movie IF is set to hit theaters in May. The film follows a young girl (Cailey Fleming) who develops the ability to see all of the Imaginary Friends in the world, most of whom were discarded. She and Reynolds’ character go on a mission to reconnect them.

Then, the highly-anticipated Deadpool 3 will hit theaters in July. The movie finally unites Reynolds’ Wade Wilson with Jackman’s Wolverine and brings Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Relationship Timeline From The Green Lantern to hot red carpet couple! Take a look back at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' road to romance.

His Hulu docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, is expected to return for a third season sometime in 2024 as well.

Meanwhile, Lively is working on her adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s It Ends With Us. In addition to playing the lead, Lively is among the executive producers on the drama, which costars Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minaj and Justin Baldoni, who is pulling double-duty as the film’s director. Production was halted amid the writers and actors strikes last year, so it isn’t clear if It Ends With Us will be finished in time for the planned February 9, 2024, release date.