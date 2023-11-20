Ryan Reynolds and Amy Smart are still just friends.

Just Friends stars Reynolds, 47, and Smart, 47, marked the 18th anniversary of their holiday film by reprising their roles as Chris and Jamie, to promote Aviation American Gin. The “Just Friendsgiving” ad, which was released on Monday, November 20, features Reynolds — who co-owns the liquor brand — asking Smart how her day was while admiring their Christmas decorations.

“I’ve had better days … The bar ran out of Aviation American Gin,” Smart tells Reynolds while holding a handle of the liquor.

Reynolds calmly replies with a smile, “Oh no, that’s so bad. That’s terrible.”

Related: ‘Just Friends’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Friend zoned! The cast of Just Friends has kept audiences laughing for more than 15 years after the film — which showed Ryan Reynolds as overweight teen-turned-womanizer, Chris Brander — initially hit theaters in 2005. In the rom-com, Chris is reunited with his high school best friend, Jamie Palamino (Amy Smart), after finding himself stuck […]

Smart then tells the director to cut the scene, revealing the duo are standing in front of a green screen. “This is weird,” she says.

Reynolds reassures her that “when we get to post, it’ll be our home, I promise you it’s gonna look just fine,” before adding, “I think we should try it again.”

Smart restarts the scene and again tells Reynolds the bar ran out of his gin. He hilariously changes his line to “f—k,” causing Smart to yell cut again. “That was a really big reaction,” she quips.

“Well, it’s been 18 years, I think the characters have changed a bit, so let’s go one more time,” Reynolds replies, to which Smart says, “I guess.”

They again attempt the scene, but once Smart realizes it’s just an ad for Reynolds’ gin and not a “self-funded sequel,” she walks off set. Reynolds then shouts after her, “Never work with your hero,” to which Smart replies, “You’re not my f—king hero.”

The duo later return to wish fans a happy Thanksgiving while blowing each other a kiss.

The commercial comes nearly two decades after the pair costarred in the 2005 film, in which Reynolds’ Chris attempts to get out of the friend zone with Smart’s Jamie, his old crush and longtime BFF.

In March 2022, Smart gushed that she would love to make a follow-up to the blockbuster.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Celebrities With Super Successful Alcohol Brands Plenty of celebrities like to drink alcohol, but only a select few actually make it themselves. Close friends and Vampire Diaries alums Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder — they played brothers on the show — turned their real-life friendship and into something exciting, which became Brother’s Bond Bourbon. “The reality is we would finish shooting […]

“I would definitely be up for a sequel,” she told the List at the time. “I hope that would happen someday.”

Although Reynolds hasn’t commented on returning to expand the story, he referenced the movie during a playful TikTok in June 2021. When launching his account, the actor danced dramatically and lip-synced to “I Swear” by All-4-One. It’s a callback to Just Friends, where his character rocked out to track in his bedroom.