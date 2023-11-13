Blake Lively continues to troll husband Ryan Reynolds — this time by revealing how she helps her husband during his workout sessions.

“Find yourself a better Instagram boyfriend than me. I’ll wait,” Lively, 36, shared via Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 12. “Bc I know low key capturing thirst content of your fine ass husband is not just photography. It’s a public service.”

Lively was referring to a photo Reynolds, 47, posted with personal trainer Don Saladino. In the snap, Reynolds is lifting weights, but Lively can be seen smiling in the reflection of the gym mirror while snapping the picture. She zoomed in close on her face in the hilarious social media upload.

Lively and Reynolds have become a fan-favorite Hollywood couple since taking their relationship public. The duo met in 2010 while filming Green Lantern and remained friends when the shoot was over.

“We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later, we actually went out on a double date. But we were dating separate people,” Reynolds recalled during an appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast in July 2021. “We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and, next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston and I said, ‘I’ll ride with you.’ … I was just begging her to sleep with me.”

Lively and Reynolds wasted no time when their relationship moved out of the friend zone, tying the knot in September 2012.

“They’re very romantic together,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively as the couple celebrated their 11-year anniversary in September. “They’re always holding hands — you’d think they were newlyweds.”

The insider added that marriage for Lively and Reynolds has been “the best” and they “have built an amazing life together” with their kids — James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a fourth child born in February.

“We’re very excited. Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” Reynolds joked during CNBC’s Power Lunch broadcast in February following the birth of baby No. 4, whose name has not been publicly revealed. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic.”

He added, “I think if we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble. But, yeah, it’s a zoo over here!”

While raising four kids can be hectic at times, it seems Lively and Reynolds really do have it all figured out.

“Blake and Ryan have this unbreakable bond as a couple,” a separate source told Us in June 2022, noting that the twosome are still very “much in love” and “secure” in their marriage. “They are still head over heels for each other.”