’Tis the autumnal season for cozy outfits — and few do it better than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Lively, 36, and Reynolds, 47, stepped out in New York City hand-in-hand on Friday, November 10, for a low-key stroll together. The Gossip Girl alum looked effortless in an olive-colored coat, which she paired with a striped yellow sweater and a pair of straight-leg jeans. She completed her look with perfect matching accessories, including a brown-and-yellow Louis Vuitton handbag and a pair of Converse high-top sneakers in the burnt honey shade.

Reynolds, for his part, complemented his wife with his own outfit. The Deadpool star opted for an olive jacket, a flannel button-down shirt and a pair of khakis. Reynolds topped off his ensemble with a pair of white slip-on shoes and a gray beanie. Additionally, his jacket subtly paid tribute to Wrexham AFC, the Welsh soccer team he co-owns with Rob McElhenney, with the squad’s crest on his lapel.

Lively and Reynolds have been married for over a decade. The pair, who wed in September 2012, recently celebrated their 11th anniversary.

“It’s been the best. They’ve got four beautiful kids and have built an amazing life together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September. “They’re very romantic together. They’re always holding hands — you’d think they were newlyweds.”

Lively and Reynolds share three daughters: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. Their fourth baby, whose name or sex has not been publicly shared, arrived earlier this year.

“We’re very excited. Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” Reynolds quipped during a February appearance on CNBC’s Power Lunch broadcast. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic.”

He jokingly continued: “I think if we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble. But, yeah, it’s a zoo over here!”

Lively and the kids have also become proud supporters of Reynolds’ Wrexham club.

“My relationship with my father was almost exclusively tethered and held together by our mutual love of sports. My kids are obsessed with Wrexham,” Reynolds gushed in the Tuesday, November 7, episode of Welcome to Wrexham. “They’re obsessed with Wrexham.”

The Reynolds’ next generation has even attended multiple soccer games since the actor and McElhenney, 46, purchased the Welsh team. Wrexham AFC has since been promoted to the EFL, making its first return to the league in 15 years.