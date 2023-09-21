There’s no ball and chain here — 11 years of marriage has flown by for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

“It’s been the best. They’ve got four beautiful kids and have built an amazing life together,” a source exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly, revealing that Lively, 36, and Reynolds, 46, celebrated their recent anniversary with a nice dinner and a quiet evening at home.

“They’re very romantic together,” the insider adds. “They’re always holding hands — you’d think they were newlyweds.”

The couple — who tied the knot in September 2012 — are the proud parents of daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a fourth child they secretly welcomed earlier this year. While the pair may be busy — and occasionally tired — with a full house, their growing brood has only brought them closer.

“Blake and Ryan have this unbreakable bond as a couple,” an insider exclusively told Us in June 2022, adding that the twosome are still very “much in love” and “secure” after more than a decade of marriage. “They are still head over heels for each other.”

Reynolds and Lively have found a rhythm with parenting and marriage that works for them — which includes low-key date nights — and they remain “committed to each other for life,” the source told Us at the time. The couple enjoyed a night on the town in London in July, attending a performance of Matilda: The Musical. Earlier this month, they were spotted holding hands while taking a quiet stroll in New York City.

When date nights don’t fit into the schedule — Lively recently rolled out her Betty Buzz company and Reynolds is the co-owner of Wrexham AFC and Aviation Gin — the lovebirds turn to social media to keep the romance alive. In May, Lively swooned over Reynolds’ toned summer body.

“Summer in New York makes me sorry for the way I treated winter in New York,” Reynolds captioned a sultry Instagram snap that showed off his biceps. Lively, meanwhile, reposted the image and added emojis of sriracha sauce, peppers and a sign that read,“Caution: Extra Spicy.”

Lively and Reynolds met in 2010 while filming Green Lantern. While they were both seeing other people at the time, they remained close friends until a double date — with other partners — led to a spark between them. It’s that foundation of friendship that has allowed their bond to blossom.

“We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later, we actually went out on a double date. But we were dating separate people,” Reynolds shared during an appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast in July 2021. “We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and, next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston and I said, ‘I’ll ride with you.’ … I was just begging her to sleep with me.”

For more on Lively and Reynolds’ love story, pick up an issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.