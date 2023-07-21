Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively enjoyed some quality time together while across the pond.

The twosome – who share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty 3, and a fourth child whose name has not been revealed — enjoyed a date night at the theatre in London on Thursday, July 20. The lovebirds took in a performance of Matilda the Musical before posing with the cast for a photo op.

“The talent. The athleticism. The hammer throw to end all hammer throws,” Reynolds, 46, wrote via his Instagram Stories alongside a snap from the evening out, referencing one of Matilda’s most iconic scenes.

For their night on the town, Lively and Reynolds kept it London chic, with the Gossip Girl alum donning black slacks and a gray plaid blazer. The Deadpool star, meanwhile, complemented his wife in gray slacks, white sneakers and a matching collared shirt.

The couple have been spending time in the U.K. while Reynolds — who co-owns British soccer team Wrexham AFC — shoots the third Deadpool movie. Lively has been busy with her film It Ends With Us, but both projects have been put on hold due to the recent SAG-AFTRA strike.

For now, Lively and Reynolds are seemingly enjoying their downtime — and an occasional reprieve from their little ones. Last month, Lively took to social media to announce her Betty Booze cocktail line, which she revealed were seemingly inspired by her children taking up all her energy.

“BettyBooze at your service. These are recipes I’ve been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I’m tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy. Responsibly. … Ish,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time.

Reynolds, for his part, has also been vocal about his kids occasionally wearing him out. In June he teased how being a father of four inspired his new Fubo TV series, Bedtime Stories.

“The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child,” he quipped via Instagram alongside the trailer for the new program. “I can’t wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories.”

While Lively and Reynolds — who tied the knot in 2012 — may be overwhelmed with a busy house, they still find time to keep their romance alive. The pair often playfully troll — and swoon — over each other via social media. In May, Lively melted over Reynolds’ toned summer body.

“Summer in New York makes me sorry for the way I treated winter in New York,” Reynolds captioned a sultry Instagram snap that showed off his biceps. Lively, meanwhile reported the image with surrounding emojis of sriracha sauce, peppers and a sign that read: “Caution: Extra Spicy.”