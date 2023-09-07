Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds kept each other close while walking around New York City.

The lovebirds were spotted holding hands on Wednesday, September 6, while taking a stroll in the Big Apple. Lively, 36, wore a floral sundress and an embroidered crossbody bag with sneakers while Reynolds, 46, opted for a green shirt and a Wrexham AFC baseball cap.

The couple — who have been married since 2012 and share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty 3, and a fourth child, 7 months, whose name has not been revealed — have been enjoying lots of quality time throughout the summer season. In July, the twosome saw Matilda the Musical while in London.

“The talent. The athleticism. The hammer throw to end all hammer throws,” Reynolds wrote via his Instagram Stories at the time alongside a picture from the evening.

Although many of the pair’s projects have been put on hold due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Reynolds and Lively have been keeping busy with Lively rolling out her Betty Buzz company and Reynolds as the co-owner of Wrexham AFC.

Lively took to social media in June to share that Betty Booze — an extension of her Betty Buzz line — was inspired by her children taking up all her energy.

“BettyBooze at your service. These are recipes I’ve been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I’m tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy. Responsibly. …Ish,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her serving up the cocktails on a silver platter.

They might be exhausted, but Lively and Reynolds “couldn’t be more thrilled” after welcoming their fourth child in February.

“They are doing fantastic and are happier than ever,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February.

Reynolds also shared that same month that “everybody was doing fantastic” following the birth of their little one.

“I think if we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble,” he joked to CNBC at the time. “But, yeah, it’s a zoo over here! This is my office here and, to be honest, I’ll probably spend the rest of my life in here.”

Two months later, Reynolds revealed that baby No. 4 wasn’t as challenging as their third child.

“You know, two to three [kids] was a huge jump,” Reynolds told ET Canada in April. “Three to four less so. I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”