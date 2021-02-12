Kendall Jenner, Jessica Alba & More Celebs Who Can’t Get Enough of Converse

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The stars can’t get enough of their Chucks. Converse sneakers have been around for decades, and are a style staple for so many of Us. In fact, some of their biggest fans are our favorite Hollywood celebrities — and even the current Vice President of the United States!

Check out which pairs these A-listers love to wear below!

Olivia Wilde

The Booksmart director knows how to do casual fashion, and she’s frequently spotted wearing her white low-top Converse on her days off! White sneakers go with everything — especially when they’re as classic as Converse.

Get the Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® Core Ox with free shipping for $50, available from Zappos!

Jessica Alba

The actress and wellness mogul was recently seen out and about in Los Angeles wearing an updated Converse model that’s trending at the moment. One word: platforms! This all-white pair of high-tops is outfitted with a thick platform sole that adds height and wins major style points.

Get the Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® Move Platform Hi with free shipping for $75, available from Zappos!

Kamala Harris

The former senator has made history by becoming the first Black, first female and first South Asian American to be Vice President of the United States. She’s also demonstrated her passion for fashion on the February 2021 cover of Vogue! She wore her beloved black low-top Converse for the shoot, and frequently rocks them while completing everyday tasks. It’s safe to say she’s added some serious style to the Oval Office!

Get the Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® Core Ox with free shipping for $50, available from Zappos!

Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a master of the model-off-duty look, and she regularly reaches for high-top Converse kicks in black. They’re one of the most iconic sneakers from the brand, and complement any outfit!

Get the Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® Core Hi with free shipping for $55, available from Zappos!

Kristin Cavallari

The designer and former Very Cavallari star took a different route with her Converse and loves her cream-colored pair! If you want to stand out, this is a strong choice. Pro-tip: Cavallari teamed these Converse with an all-white outfit. It highlights the sneakers perfectly!

Get the Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® ’70 Hi with free shipping for $85, available from Zappos!

JoJo Fletcher

With the spring and summer seasons on the horizon, this pair of Converse preferred by the Bachelor alum is a must-have! They have a significantly lower profile (even lower than the low-top pair!), and are made in a relaxed slip-on style.

Get the Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® Shoreline Slip-On with free shipping for $50, available from Zappos!

Check out more exclusive Us Weekly deals at Zappos here!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Converse and shop all of the women’s sneakers and athletic shoes available from Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!