Blake Lively gave casual but sophisticated vibes while taking a stroll in New York City.

Lively, 36, was seen on Thursday, November 9, in a plaid blazer finished with a matching belt over a navy blue turtleneck sweater. She topped the look off with blue jeans and brown winter boots.

Lively added the perfect amount of designer to her ensemble with a Chanel denim purse featuring a gold metallic strap. For glam, the actress showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free and wearing her blonde locks parted down the middle and tucked into her sweater.

This isn’t the first fabulous street style outfit she has shown off. Last month, she mixed blues and tans to create a perfect fall ensemble.

She tucked a nude top into a pair of blue denim pants. The Gossip Girl alum kept warm with a neutral cardigan finished with tortoise shell buttons. Lively accessorized with reflective sunglasses and an azure purse.

While fans love seeing Lively’s laid-back style, her red carpet fashion sense is just as sensational.

In September, Lively commanded attention in a skintight jumpsuit at the Michael Kors spring 2024 fashion show. The golden number featured a sequin design, a brown leather belt and flared pants that perfectly showed off her figure.

Her warm blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in sexy curls. Her glam included filled-in eyebrows, warm eyeshadow shades blended into her crease, rosy cheeks, glossy lips and long lashes.

While most celebrities work with stylists to create a perfect look, Lively famously flies solo.

In March 2018, she opened up about why she chose to be her own stylist. “I have control issues and a big ego — that’s probably the honest answer,” Lively joked to Glamour.

“I love design and I love fashion, and it’s a way to be creative,” she said, explaining, “It’s the same reason why I like doing my friends’ hair and makeup … you get to be creative and finish it.” Unlike the acting industry, which can take “two years” to finish a project, Lively enjoys feeling like, “‘‘OK, I did it, I completed it, it’s done!’”

From Met Gala gowns to movie premieres, Lively is involved in the designing and creating process.