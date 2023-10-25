From hilariously trolling each other on social media to their adorably coordinated couple style, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have long established themselves as one of Hollywood’s most lovable couples.

The two served up another memorable fashion moment when they stepped out in New York City together on Tuesday, October 24, wearing perfectly coordinated fall ensembles.

Lively, 36, kept things casual in a blue hoodie, long navy blue wool coat, and light baggy blue jeans. She topped the look off with a pair of brown buckle platform shoes, sunglasses and a blue denim Chanel purse. Her hair was parted to the side and fell in loose waves over her shoulder, and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup.

While Lively kept her outfit to mainly blue tones, Reynolds, 47, opted for a more gray palette. The Deadpool actor wore a gray button-down fleece “shacket,” gray slacks and white sneakers. He accessorized his outfit with a light gray beanie.

The pièce de résistance? Reynold’s sunglasses, which, upon closer inspection, are the exact same pair that Lively is wearing.

Lively and Reynolds are no strangers to serving up noteworthy couple style moments. Whether they are strolling through the streets of Manhattan or rolling up to the red carpet in a gown and tuxedo, the couple have perfected the art of subtle couple coordination.

In addition to their clothes, their chemistry as a couple is clear for the world to see. Neither ever falls short of having kind things to say about the other. While giving a speech before Reynolds was honored at the American Cinematheque Awards in November 2022, Lively gushed about her husband and his commitment to her and their children.

“If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned. He would show up with mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home,” Lively said. “And that man races back to his real life like nothing I have ever seen. Especially not by someone who is able to be so all in, in his work life.”

In 2017, Reynolds told Humans of New York about his admiration for his wife. “She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were 5 or 6 years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn’t want to remember. She made me remember the good times,” he said.

Lively and Reynolds have been married for 11 years and share three daughters — James, 8, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4. The couple also welcomed a fourth child earlier this year.