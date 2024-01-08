Ryan Reynolds is nothing if not committed to the bit, as proven by his latest shout-out to wife Blake Lively.

Welcome to Wrexham — in which Reynolds, 47, stars alongside Rob McElhenney — won five awards at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys. While Reynolds wasn’t at the ceremony on Sunday, January 7, his beloved character Deadpool made an appearance to accept the award.

“Wow, Mr. Lively couldn’t be here to accept this broken Emmy, so he sent me on his behalf. First and foremost, Wrexham, we love you. Thank you for letting Rob and the other guy tell your story. Cymru am byth (Wales forever), bitches,” Reynolds said in a speech shared via Instagram, teaming his Deadpool mask with a suit and tie. “I’d also like to thank The Academy for this honor and for not asking us to attend the televised awards show with the real celebrities.”

Reynolds continued referring to himself as “Mr. Lively” in a nod to his wife, with whom he shares four kids: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth child born in February 2023. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are known for playfully roasting each other via social media on a regular basis.

Related: World Cup Fever? See Which Celebs Love Playing and Watching Soccer Soccer fever! Whenever World Cup season begins, fans become glued to their TVs to see which country will win the coveted title — while many stars get inspired to lace up their cleats and join in on the fun at home. Everyone from Justin Bieber and Kendra Wilkinson to Niall Horan and Will Ferrell have […]

Reynolds’ speech also included a joke about his forthcoming movie Deadpool 3, which will star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

“I’d also like to thank FX and Disney for their support and in exchange Mr. Lively promises to not f—k up my next movie,” Reynolds as Deadpool continued. “Lastly, The Oscars, you’re on notice motherf—kers. Maybe we can get a token VFX nod next year, the amount of work on Hugh and Ryan’s face alone is at least worth a nom.”

Ryan Reynolds has won his first Emmy and accepted the award as Deadpool. pic.twitter.com/b9rzt1LViZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 8, 2024

Welcome to Wrexham beat Vanderpump Rules at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys, taking home the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program award. The FX series was also honored with Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera) and Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program.

“Wow, an Emmy, what an incredible honor,” McElhenney, 46, said during his part of the virtual acceptance speech. “There are so many people to thank, I have been waiting for this moment for 16 years, so I’ve got a lot to say.”

Fans didn’t get to hear the rest of the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star’s speech, however, as he was swiftly interrupted by Reynolds in his Deadpool mask.

Related: Emmy Awards 2023: Everything to Know About the Nominees, New Air Date and More The 75th Annual Emmy Awards will not take place in September 2023 as originally planned — but the show will go on! The Television Academy announced in August 2023 that this year’s Emmys are now set to air in January 2024 because actors, writers and other entertainment workers continue to strike. Both the Writers Guild of […]

Reynolds and McElhenney became the cochairmen of Wrexham’s football club in late 2020 after buying the team. Welcome to Wrexham premiered in 2022, chronicling the team’s trials and tribulations as a low-level soccer team in Wales. During the show’s second season, which aired late last year, Wrexham was ultimately promoted into the English Football League for the first time in 15 years.

“Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it,” Reynolds gushed via Instagram in April 2023 when Wrexham won the national league championship.