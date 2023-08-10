The 75th Annual Emmy Awards will not take place in September 2023 as originally planned — but the show will go on!

The Television Academy announced in August 2023 that this year’s Emmys are now set to air in January 2024 because actors, writers and other entertainment workers continue to strike. Both the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have been walking picket lines this summer after failing to agree to labor terms with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Although fans have to wait a little longer for TV’s biggest night, there is a lot to look forward to when the awards show resumes. Succession, which came to an end in May 2023 after four seasons, could get all the attention come January due to its Emmys nods. In fact, costars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin are all facing off for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — and those are just three of the series’ 27 total nominations.

“I’m just delighted, and especially delighted to be in such wonderful company!” Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen shared in July 2023 after learning he and costar Nicholas Braun are both up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. “We are of course nothing without our writers — thanks as always to Jesse and the gang … ‘buckle up, f–kleheads!”

Scroll down for more on the 2023 Emmys:

When Will the 2023 Emmys Take Place?

The Emmy Awards will air on Monday, January 15, from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. The event was originally slated for September 18. The Creative Arts Emmys are now scheduled for the week prior, spanning two nights: Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7.

Why Was the 2023 Emmys Pushed Back?

The awards show was postponed amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood, which are fighting the AMPTP for higher wages and streaming residuals, as well as labor assurances about issues including the use of AI. Variety reported in July 2023 that vendors and show producers were told their services were no longer needed on the original air date, September 18.

The WGA strike began in May 2023 and SAG-AFTRA followed in July 2023. According to SAG-AFTRA strike regulations, union members must stop filming struck projects and cannot attend press events and red carpets nor promote their films and shows until the strike is over. (Struck projects include films produced by major studios affiliated with the AMPTP, as well as streaming sites with similar deals and the big four networks: ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox.)

This year marks the first time the Emmys have been pushed back since September 2001 and the 9/11 attacks. The ceremony aired two months later.

Who Is Nominated for the 2023 Emmys?

The nominees were announced in July 2023 with Succession leading the pack with 27 nods. The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso earned 24, 23 and 21 Emmy nominations, respectively.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s farewell season nabbed 14 nominations, while The Bear’s debut season earned 13. Beef and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story also received 13 nominations while Wednesday came in at 12. See the complete list of nominations, here.

Who Was Snubbed?

The perpetually snubbed Yellowstone was shut out of this year’s nominations yet again. The Western drama starring Kevin Costner is one of TV’s most watched dramas but has been nominated for only one Emmy — Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program in 2021 — since its 2018 premiere.

The Game of Thrones prequel, House of Dragons, didn’t receive a single actor nomination, much to fans’ dismay. Harrison Ford of Shrinking, Sophie Nélisse of Yellowjackets and Elizabeth Olsen of Love & Death were also noticeably missing from the list nominations.

Who Is Hosting the 2023 Emmys?

The Television Academy has not announced this year’s host. Recent emcees include Kenan Thompson in 2022, Cedric the Entertainer in 2021 and Jimmy Kimmel in 2020.

Where Can Fans Watch the Emmys?

The Emmys are set to air live on Fox starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.