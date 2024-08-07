Oops, she wore it again! Blake Lively ensured all eyes were on her as she paid tribute to an iconic pop star at the New York premiere of her latest film, It Ends With Us.

Lively, 36, hit the film’s red carpet event at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre on Tuesday, August 6, rocking the memorable Versace butterfly dress originally worn by Britney Spears in 2002.

The mom-of-four, who attended the event with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, paid tribute to Spears, 42, via an Instagram Story that evening.

“Today’s mood. The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories,” Lively wrote alongside a photo of Spears wearing the gown almost two decades ago. “Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your Biopic and all you have to come.”

Related: All of Blake Lively’s Floral, Fierce and Frilly Outfits During the ‘It Ends With... Blake Lively’s fresh floral style during the It Ends With Us tour has taken over the internet — and we can’t get enough. While promoting It Ends With Us, which hits theaters on Friday, August 9, Lively has taken inspiration from her character, florist Lily Bloom, and rocked a number of flower-embellished designs, including vibrant […]

Lively, who plays the central character of Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us, a big screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s acclaimed 2016 novel, confirmed on the red carpet that the dress did indeed belong to Spears. “It is Britney’s actual dress,” Lively told a reporter for People at the event. “It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met, but it’s on me … I feel so lucky.”

Lively’s red carpet look isn’t the only Spears-inspired throwback sparked by the arrival of It Ends With Us. The film will also honor the singer through the inclusion of her 2003 hit song, “Everytime.”

Reynolds, meanwhile, also had some fun with his ensemble on Tuesday, opting for an olive green suit paired with a white floral boutonniere in what appeared to be a tribute to his wife’s onscreen character.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star, 47, proved to be a loyal supporter to his wife, bringing his Marvel costar Hugh Jackman along to join in on the celebrations.

Lively, who shares James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, 18 months, with Reynolds, has maintained a steady stream of stunning floral gowns as she continues her press tour for It Ends With Us, which hits cinemas on Friday, August 9.

Related: Blake Lively's Cutest Quotes About Family, Love and More Blake Lively has dished many adorable details about her life as a wife over the years, and now, as a first-time mom. Here, Us Weekly compiles the Gossip Girl alum's cutest quotes about her marriage to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their family of three with baby James, on her 28th birthday on Aug. 25.

Taking inspiration from her character, who is a florist, the actress has rocked a number of vibrant frocks, flower purses, beaded ensembles and more.

One standout look came on Saturday, August 3, when Lively awed in an Oscar de la Renta mini dress featuring embroidered purple flowers at her bust that faded into yellow and orange blooms and almost looked like pressed petals.

She completed her look with purple crystal earrings, more flowers in her hair, purple and blue rings and strappy heels.

Lively is becoming renowned for channeling onscreen characters while hitting the red carpet to promote her films. She most recently nodded to her character Lady Deadpool, clad in a skintight ruby red bodysuit, while attending the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York on July 22.