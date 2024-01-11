Us Weekly is taking fans behind the scenes on the set of It Ends With Us as Blake Lively and her costars continue to film the movie adaptation.

In January 2023, Colleen Hoover announced that her 2016 bestselling novel, It Ends With Us, is coming to the big screen. Justin Baldoni, who optioned the book in 2019, and Lively were confirmed that month as the film’s two stars.

Lively will play Lily Bloom, a recent college graduate who falls for a doctor named Ryle (Baldoni), as she is navigating the death of her father. As things become serious (and dangerous) with Ryle, Lily’s first love, Atlas (Brandon Sklenar), comes back into her life and challenges her current relationship.

The cast began shooting in May 2023 but had to postpone production during the Hollywood strikes. (The WGA strike ended in September 2023, followed by SAG-AFTRA two months later.)

Sony announced in January that the film will hit theaters on June 21. Baldoni previously said the movie would be released in February, which has now been pushed.

Scroll down to see the cast on set of It Ends With Us ­— and get a glimpse at Lively and her costars in character before the premiere: