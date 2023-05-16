Spotted — Blake Lively on set. The actress showed off a fiery’ do while filming It Ends With Us in New York City on Monday, May 15.

Lively, 35, was seen with golden red locks as she looked hard at work alongside Justin Baldoni in the Big Apple. The Gossip Girl alum’s fresh color featured blonde strands and was styled in loose crinkles. The hair transformation was paired with a low-cut halter dress and loafers for one scene and with a pink trucker jacket and a baggy T-shirt for a different sequence. Lively was also photographed carrying a Valentino tote.

Baldoni, 39, for his part, rocked an all-black ensemble. The Lively sighting marks her return to work after welcoming a fourth baby with husband Ryan Reynolds earlier this year. (The couple — who tied the knot in September 2012 — welcomed their first daughter, James, in 2015. Less than a year later, the duo’s second daughter, Inez, arrived. Their third baby girl, Betty, was born in September 2016.)

Lively teased her work makeover in January, hours after news broke that she had been cast as protagonist Lily Bloom in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel. In a snap shared via her Instagram Story, the Savages star was seen with auburn tresses and a bold crimson lip. (In It Ends With Us, Lily is described as a redhead.)

Hoover, 43, later confirmed the casting via her own Instagram account. “Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively,” the author said in her Instagram video. “Blake Lively, y’all. She’s my dream Lily. And then when I first met Justin Baldoni, who is directing the film for It Ends With Us, I immediately wanted him to be Ryle. I just thought that he had what it takes to play that character, and the good news is he’s gonna be Ryle.”

She continued at the time: “I think that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have what it takes to bring these characters to life and I cannot wait for you guys to see that happen.”

It Ends With Us — which is inspired by Hoover’s own familial experience of domestic abuse — follows college graduate Lily amid her complicated relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid after her first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), reappeared in her life.

Released in 2016, It Ends With Us became a cultural phenomenon on social media and was the top-selling print book of 2022. The novel remained on the New York Times bestseller list for over 90 weeks.

The novel was optioned in 2019 by Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios, with Hoover working as a consultant and Chirsty Hall penning the script.