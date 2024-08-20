Taylor Swift’s last Eras Tour stop in Europe may not have featured a highly-anticipated Reputation (Taylor’s Version) re-release announcement, but it did prove to be full of its own surprises.

Swift, 34, shocked fans during the Tuesday, August 20, performance when she brought Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine on stage during her Tortured Poets Department segment to sing “Florida!!!” together. Swift and Welch’s duet marked the first time the Eras Tour performer played the track live.

Welch wasn’t the only special guest to hop up on stage with Swift. During the surprise portion of the show, Swift brought out collaborator Jack Antonoff. While both playing the guitar, the duo performed a mash-up of Lover’s “Death By a Thousand Cuts” and Reputation’s “Getaway Car,” which Swift said are two of the pair’s favorite songs they’ve worked on together over the years.

As Antonoff, 40, left the stage following their performance, Swift exclaimed, “Ladies and gentlemen, the producer of the century, Jack Antonoff!”

Related: Breaking Down All of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Surprise Song Mash-Ups Some Swifties have been luckier than others when it comes to the surprise songs set of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Since launching her record-breaking tour in March 2023, Swift has used the penultimate section of her show to perform songs across her entire discography that aren’t included in the concert’s expansive setlist. On occasion, […]

For the piano surprise song, Swift fittingly sang TTPD’s “So Long, London.” Before playing the tune, Swift said, “You know we have done a lot of shows on the Eras Tour so it’s kind of rare for me to have a song I’ve never performed live before, but here we are.” (The track is rumored to be about Swift’s split from ex Joe Alwyn.)

At the end of the show, a new music video for TTPD’s “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” premiered. The video featured behind-the-scenes footage of Swift practicing for her Eras Tour performances alongside fan footage of the shows.

Tuesday’s concert marked Swift’s last international Eras Tour stop before taking a brief two-month hiatus. Swift will begin her shows again in Miami on October 18. (London night eight also marked the 131st performance, tracking with Swift’s love of all things “13.”)

During her 100th show of the Eras Tour in June, Swift confirmed the performances will end in December. “The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December,” she said at the time. “Like, that’s it.”

Related: Celebrities Who Had the Time of Their Lives at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Several of Taylor Swift’s famous friends and fans have shown up to shake it off at the singer’s much-anticipated The Eras Tour. The stars of Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video — Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Laura Dern — were among thousands of fans in attendance at the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona’s […]

While reflecting on her record-breaking Eras Tour, Swift called the experience “the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life.”

“I think that this tour has really become my entire life,” Swift explained. “It’s taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies, but I don’t know what they were anymore. All I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mash-ups and think about what you might want to hear.”