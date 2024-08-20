Taylor Swift offered fans a glimpse at what goes on behind the scenes of the Eras Tour in her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” music video.

The pop star, 34, premiered the new video at the conclusion of her final show at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday, August 20, which marked the end of the European leg of the Eras Tour. After concertgoers got a first look at the venue, the video was released on YouTube at 6 p.m. ET.

Fans have been clamoring for a peek behind the curtain of the Eras Tour ever since it kicked off in March 2023, and Swift finally showed them with never-before-seen footage from backstage and rehearsals. The video saw her rolling around on a scooter and jumping on a mat underneath the stage, hiding in the infamous cleaning cart, trying on costumes, practicing her vocals and learning choreography with her backup dancers in a studio.

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” is the second music video from The Tortured Poets Department following the premiere of “Fortnight” with Post Malone in April shortly after the debut of Swift’s 11th album. She released “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” — which is seemingly based on Swift’s experience carrying on with her Eras Tour performances despite previous turmoil in her personal life — as the record’s second single in July.

Though fans did not get the Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement that they speculated was in the cards on Tuesday — which marked the singer’s 131st Eras concert, IYKYK — Swift’s final London concert was filled with surprises, including special guests and unexpected debuts.

Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine joined Swift for their first live performance of their duet, “Florida!!!,” during the Tortured Poets Department segment of the show. Swift’s longtime producer Jack Antonoff then appeared on stage for the first song of the acoustic section, a mashup of “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and “Getaway Car.” Swift described the tracks from Lover and Reputation, respectively, as two of her and Antonoff’s favorites that they have worked on together. Swift then sang “So Long, London” for the first time during the tour as her second acoustic song.

Swift now has a two-month break in her touring schedule. She will resume her concerts in North America in October, performing in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto and Vancouver. Swift confirmed during her 100th Eras show in June that the tour will end in Canada in December.