Taylor Swift has chosen “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” as The Tortured Poets Department’s next single.

“We’re so depressed we act like it’s #ICanDoItWithABrokenHeart’s birthday every day! But today is special because Taylor’s declaring it the next single from #TSTTPD!” the official Taylor Nation account wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 16. “Lights, camera, bitch, listen to see the cute new cover on all streaming platforms.”

The announcement also included the cover art for the single version of the song. The pic shows Swift, 34, rocking the sparkly set and blazer she wears while performing the song on her Eras Tour. The singer is surrounded by feather fans as she smiles on stage in front of the crowd.

Swift also dropped an instrumental version of the song on streaming services.

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” is the second song from TTPD to get the single treatment. When Swift dropped the album back in April, she chose “Fortnight,” her duet with Post Malone, as the first single.

Following the album’s release, “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” has become one its most popular songs. The track debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard chart back in April. TTPD is currently still the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

Swift added TTPD to her Eras Tour setlist for the European leg, which kicked off in May. The set features several songs including “Fortnight,” “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” and more. However, Swift is nearing the end of the leg with stops in Germany, Poland, Austria and a return to London’s Wembley Stadium.

Fans at Swift’s third Wembley show last month got a sweet surprise as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, joined her on stage during the Tortured Poets Department era. Kelce, 34, rocked a morning suit and top hat. He pretended to revive Swift after she performed “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and helped get her ready for the next song, which is “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Kelce later revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that he joked to Swift about taking the stage with her during her concert.

“I initially mentioned to Tay, I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 [set]?’ She started laughing, she was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’” he recalled. “I was like, ‘I would love to do that, are you kidding me?’ I’ve seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here. And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.”