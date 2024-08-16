Taylor Swift‘s new costume has Reputation written all over it.

The 14-time Grammy winner, 34, debuted a brand-new outfit during the Midnights portion of her Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday, August 16.

Swift rocked an edgier look while performing, donning a bedazzled silver and black bodysuit with matching garter and knee-high sequin black boots, all of which fall in line with the aesthetics of the cover art of Reputation.

Prior to this performance, the Tortured Poets Department artist wore only blue outfits. The sudden change has some fans thinking Swift is gearing up for a big announcement – particularly, announcing a release date for Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

“Omg [the] last time this happened……. This happened the next day,” wrote one X user, referencing an in-show costume change and sharing a photo from Swift announcing 1989 (Taylor’s Version) during her Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in October 2023.

Another social media user broke down their theory about a Reputation announcement in a separate post.

🚨| Taylor Swift performing “Midnight Rain” in BRAND NEW “Midnights” bodysuit at today’s show! #LondonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/DxWRPUzmWH — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) August 16, 2024

“She changed her Midnights outfit (just like she did before 1989 TV), tomorrow is N6 [night six of her London shows], Reputation is her 6th album and she played two Reputation songs yesterday,” the Swiftie wrote.

Swift kicked off her five-show run at Wembley on Thursday, surprising concertgoers by bringing out longtime friend Ed Sheeran for a medley duet that included “Everything Has Changed” and “End Game,” as well as Sheeran’s solo hit “Thinking Out Loud.”

“We toured together on the Red tour,” Swift told the crowd. “Every time I am doing the Red part of this show, I think about the memories that we’ve made. And now he is someone who plays Wembley, like, every week. This is, like, regular for him. And he works so hard. And he’s on tour right now and he’s probably so tired, but he wanted to come and play for you and do this for all of us.”

Swift previously performed a three-show stint at Wembley in June.

Her second stint comes after she was forced to cancel her three sold-out concerts in Vienna earlier this month due to a foiled terrorist attack. Police in Austria arrested multiple individuals with alleged plans to commit acts of violence at Ernst Happel Stadium while fans were gathered there for Swift’s performances, which were scheduled to occur from August 8 through August 10.

Following her London concerts, Swift will take a previously planned two-month hiatus from her tour before returning to the stage for dates in the U.S. in October and November. She will conclude her run of shows in Canada in December.