Taylor Swift ensured that she kicked off her five-night Wembley Stadium run of Eras Tour shows with a bang.

Swift, 34, brought out her pal Ed Sheeran during the Thursday, August 15, London show for a medley duet that included “Everything Has Changed” and “End Game” as well as Sheeran’s solo hit “Thinking Out Loud.”

After the duo shared a hug, Swift introduced Sheeran, 33, as like a “second brother” to her. “We toured together on the Red tour,” she told the crowd. “Every time I am doing the Red part of this show I think about the memories that we’ve made. And now he is someone who plays Wembley, like, every week. This is, like, regular for him. And he works so hard. And he’s on tour right now and he’s probably so tired, but he wanted to come and play for you and do this for all of us.”

Swift has five shows at Wembley Stadium from Thursday to Tuesday, August 20. This marks her second stint at the venue after previously performing in London three times in June.

Related: The Most Viral Moments From Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' So Far John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has made headlines not only for its record-breaking global success but also for its plethora of viral moments. Swift kicked off her most ambitious concert tour yet with back-to-back shows in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023. Her second night of performances gave fans one of the first […]

During her first run of concerts in London, Swift surprised fans on June 23 by bringing boyfriend Travis Kelce out for her costume change during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” which served as his Eras Tour stage debut. After the show, Swift posted photos from the moment via Instagram, writing that she was “still cracking up/swooning over” Kelce’s scene-stealing cameo.

Kelce later revealed that it was his idea to join Swift on stage, explaining on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce that Swift “found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.”

Ahead of Swift’s return to London, fans speculated that she might do something special to celebrate the last Eras Tour shows of the European leg, which began in Paris in May. In August 2023, she announced the release date of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in Los Angeles during the final concert of her first U.S. leg. She also used the first show of the European leg to introduce a totally revamped setlist, complete with the addition of her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift’s second stint at Wembley Stadium comes after she was forced to cancel her three sold-out concerts in Vienna earlier this month due to a foiled terrorist attack. Police in Austria arrested multiple individuals with alleged plans to commit acts of violence at Ernst Happel Stadium while fans were gathered there for Swift’s performances, which were scheduled to occur from August 8 through August 10.

Related: A Guide to All of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Mash-Ups Some Swifties have been luckier than others when it comes to the surprise songs set of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Since launching her record-breaking tour in March 2023, Swift has used the penultimate section of her show to perform songs across her entire discography that aren’t included in the concert’s expansive setlist. On occasion, […]

“Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Vienna shows canceled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack,” a statement from concert organizers Barracuda Music read via Instagram on August 7. “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

Following her London concerts, Swift will take a previously planned two-month hiatus from her tour. She will then return to the stage for dates in the U.S. in October and November before concluding her run of shows in Canada in December.