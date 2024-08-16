Taylor Swift appeared to get emotional during her first Eras Tour show after a terror threat canceled her Vienna concerts earlier this month.

Swift, 34, took the stage at London’s Wembley Stadium on Thursday, August 15, kicking off a five-night stint at the arena. While the singer appeared to be in high spirits, she did look visibly emotional at one point in the evening as her eyes seemed to glisten with tears during the Lover era, which kicks off the show.

While Swift didn’t address her canceled Vienna shows on stage, she did bring up a special guest during the mash-up section of the Eras Tour. Swift’s longtime friend and collaborator Ed Sheeran sang three songs, giving the London crowd a rather memorable night. The talented duo sang their songs “Everything Has Changed” and “End Game” before launching into a rendition of Sheeran’s solo tune “Thinking Out Loud.”

Swift introduced Sheeran, 33, to the crowd as her “second brother” reminiscing about when they hit the road together in 2013.

“We toured together on the Red tour,” she shared. “Every time I am doing the Red part of this show I think about the memories that we’ve made. And now he is someone who plays Wembley, like, every week. This is, like, regular for him. And he works so hard. And he’s on tour right now and he’s probably so tired, but he wanted to come and play for you and do this for all of us.”

Swift’s Wembley stadium shows run until Tuesday, August 20. This is her second stint at the arena, performing there three times this past June. Prior to her London shows, Swift was set to take the stage for three sold-out shows at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium from August 8 through August 10. However, the shows were canceled by law enforcement after a terror attack plot was uncovered.

“Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Vienna shows canceled due to government officials’ confirmation of planned terrorist attack,” concert organizers Barracuda Music shared in a statement via Instagram on August 7. “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

Three suspects with alleged ties to ISIS have since been taken into custody in connection with the attack, according to law enforcement officials in Vienna .

While Swift has not spoken out about the planned attack, her best friend Blake Lively addressed the incident while promoting her latest film, It Ends With Us.

“Oh my gosh, how terrifying,” Lively, 36, told Access Hollywood earlier this month. “But, thank goodness they are completely on top of it.”