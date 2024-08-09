Austrian authorities have arrested a third suspect in connection with an alleged terror attack set to target Taylor Swift’s now-canceled Eras Tour shows in Vienna.

Austria’s Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner said Friday, August 9, that an 18-year-old was detained on Thursday, August 8, reports the Associated Press. Karner said the teenager had been in contact with the 19-year-old main suspect in the case who was arrested earlier this week along with a 17-year-old suspect.

The 18-year-old “comes from the social environment” of the main suspect, Karner said, per AP. Both the 18-year-old and the main suspect are accused of pledging allegiance to ISIS.

“He had been in contact with the main perpetrator, but is not directly connected to the attack plans,” the Austrian minister said. “But, as was found out a few days ago, he took an oath of allegiance specifically to the IS on August 6.”

Swift was due to perform three concerts at the Ernst Happel Stadium between Thursday, August 8, and Saturday, August 10, as part of her record-breaking Eras Tour. However, concert promoter Barracuda Music announced Wednesday, August 7, that all three shows had been canceled due to credible intelligence of a “planned terrorist attack” on the venue.

“Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Vienna shows canceled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack,” Barracuda Music shared in a statement via Instagram on Wednesday. “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehemmer defended the cancelations while speaking at a news conference on Thursday, per AP.

“I understand very well that those who wanted to experience the concert live are very sad,” Nehammer said. “Moms and dads are looking after their daughters and sons, who were full of enthusiasm and anticipation for this concert. But it’s also important that in such serious moments as now, it’s inevitable that safety comes first.”

Swift is next due to perform live in London when she returns to Wembley Stadium for five shows between August 15 and August 20 following three sold-out performances in June.

The London Metropolitan Police said Thursday that the foiled attack in Vienna shouldn’t impact Swift’s shows in the city.

“There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London,” the police force said in a statement. “As always, we will continue to keep any new information under careful review.”

Swift has yet to publicly comment on the alleged terror plot or the canceled Vienna concerts.