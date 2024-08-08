Taylor Swift’s return to London’s Wembley Stadium later this month is being closely monitored after her shows in Vienna were canceled due to a suspected terror threat.

Swift, 34, was set to perform three shows at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium from Thursday, August 8, through Saturday, August 10, as part of her record-breaking Eras Tour. However, the shows were canceled on Wednesday, August 7, because of credible government intelligence of a “planned terrorist attack” on the venue, per concert promoter Barracuda Music.

Speaking on British radio station LBC, the U.K.’s Minister for Policing, Diana Johnson, said Thursday that the British police force will continue to monitor intelligence for suspected attacks in the capital ahead of Swift’s return to Wembley. Swift is due to perform five more nights at the iconic London venue between August 15 and August 20 following three sold-out performances in June.

“Clearly, the police will be looking at all the intelligence and making decisions, they risk assess every event that happens in this country, and that’s something for the police,” said Johnson, per The Independent.

A spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police added in a statement, “London plays host to a significant number of very high profile events each year with millions of visitors having a safe and enjoyable experience. The Met works closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place.”

“There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London,” the statement continued. “As always, we will continue to keep any new information under careful review.”

On Wednesday, Austrian authorities announced the arrests of two people accused of plotting an attack during Swift’s Vienna shows. One of the suspects taken into custody was a 19-year-old who authorities said had pledged allegiance to ISIS.

Police raided the 19-year-old’s home on Wednesday, where they found various chemical substances. Authorities are currently working to determine if the materials could have been used to build a bomb.

Swift, meanwhile, has not directly addressed the Vienna cancellations or given an update on future tour dates.