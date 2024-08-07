Many Taylor Swift fans who were planning to attend one of the pop star’s three concerts in Vienna are in a state of disbelief that the shows were canceled.

“Everyone in our hostel is shell-shocked,” one eyewitness with a ticket to attend a show exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting the property was fully booked with concertgoers and had even planned special Swiftie “karaoke nights” to mark the occasion.

Swift, 34, was scheduled to perform three shows at Austria’s Ernst Happel Stadium between Thursday, August 8, and Saturday, August 10. All three performances were canceled following an alleged terrorist plot.

“Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Vienna shows canceled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack,” a statement from concert organizers Barracuda Music read via Instagram on Wednesday, August 7. “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

Related: Taylor Swift Controversies Through the Years Taylor Swift is one of the most-decorated musicians of all time — but her pop star reputation didn’t come without a few controversies. Swift dropped her self-titled debut album in 2006, kickstarting her country career. Over her next eight albums, she began to branch out of her original genre and cross over into pop territory. […]

In the statement, Barracuda noted that all ticket holders would be refunded. Swift, for her part, has not publicly addressed the situation or whether she would put on a series of new concerts in Vienna.

A second source tells Us that her hotel lobby is “full of girls” wearing Swift-themed merch “just standing around staring at each other in a state of total shock right now.”

Swift kicked off the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour in May, in which locals and travelers were eager to procure tickets. According to the second insider, the Vienna shows attracted so many visitors that the hotel doesn’t “have enough room keys because so many people are here.”

Neither of the insiders has immediate plans moving forward but think their worries could be eased by Swift speaking out.

Related: Breaking Down Taylor Swift’s Remaining ‘Eras Tour’ Schedule Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Taylor Swift’s three-hour Eras Tour setlist is no joke — and neither is her schedule. After sold-out runs across the United States, South America, Mexico, Australia and Asia, Swift, 34, has a nearly two-month hiatus. “We got to play 6 shows in Singapore for the most wonderful crowds — just want to […]

“I think we’d just really like to hear from her right now,” the second fan says. “There’s a level of shock and disbelief that obviously can’t be fixed but maybe could be eased by hearing from her.”

Austrian law enforcement officials confirmed earlier on Wednesday that they arrested two men, one of whom is 19 years old and has alleged ties to ISIS, in connection to a terror plot. According to authorities in a news conference, the two men made specific plans to carry out an attack during Swift’s shows.

The police officers raided the teenage suspect’s home hours earlier, where they found various chemical substances. An investigation is currently ongoing to determine whether the materials could have been used to build a bomb.

With reporting by Aileen Bergin