Flavor Flav Receives Shout-Out From Taylor Swift at ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift is known for being gracious to all her Swifties — and that includes famous ones, as well.

At the pop superstar’s first of two nights in Hamburg, Germany, as part of her Eras Tour, she spotted none other than the self-proclaimed King Swiftie, Flavor Flav, in the audience — and gave him a shout-out from the stage.

The 65-year-old rapper posted a video of the moment via X on Tuesday, July 23. In it, Swift, standing in a shower of confetti, notices him in the crowd, locks eyes with him and excitedly mouths his name.

“It’s the guy from Public Enemy also known as KING SWIFTIE,” Flav captioned the video. “Coming straight to Germany to see me,!!!”

After his little riff on Swift’s hit “Karma” lyrics, Flav effused, “Shout out back to @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 and her team and family for having me,!!! 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 #TSErasTour #HamburgTSTheErasTour.”

The Public Enemy cofounder is an ardent fan of Swift’s and has attended several stops on the Eras Tour, including an August 2023 show in Los Angeles where he wore custom Speak Now and Midnights–inspired outfits as well as an armful of friendship bracelets.

His initiation into the Swiftie fan base occurred at a Detroit Eras Tour stop in 2023, as he explained in January on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning radio show.

“It started because I got a girl that lives in Detroit and her kids wanted to go to the Eras Tour concert,” he related. “So my manager got in contact with Taylor Swift’s people, and they hooked me up some tickets and passes.”

The rapper quickly found himself embraced by Swift’s fans. “We walked over to the tent where I was supposed to be at, a lot of these fans were coming up to me — these young kids, man, I’m surprised they even knew who I was! — and they start giving me these friendship bracelets,” he recalled. “Next thing you know, I have friendship bracelets all up and down my arm.”

Back in February, he gushed to Us Weekly about Swift’s big night at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she took home the awards for Best Pop Vocal and Album of the Year, “I love Taylor! That’s my girl. I’m a very big fan,” he said. “She did her thing. I’m very proud of her.”

When asked at the time whether he’d ever collaborate with Swift, Flav told Us, “Who wouldn’t want to collab with Taylor? Can you tell me? Alright, OK? You’re talking to King Swiftie here.”

Flav’s adoration of Swift isn’t confined to the celebrity herself. He’s publicly appreciative of the Swifties, who have welcomed him so warmly. Also on Tuesday, he posted an X clip of himself holding up and dancing with a plaque reading “Flavor Flav King Swiftie.” The souvenir was apparently gifted to him by a fellow Swift admirer, and it put a big grin on his face.

“Ya boy appreciates the love and everything every Swiftie has ever given or sent me,” he captioned the post.